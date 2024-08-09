Close
AZ Political Podcast: What is the path to 270 for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

Aug 9, 2024, 4:05 AM

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


PHOENIX — KTAR Chief Political Analyst Dr. Mike O’Neil joins me on this week’s AZ Political Podcast, where he breaks down — to the vote — the different Electoral College paths that newly-minted Democratic nominee Kamala Harris can take to the White House. (Surprise! Not every path crosses through the battleground state of Arizona).

With Harris’ visit to Phoenix (along with her VP pick, Tim Walz), Mike walks me through the Arizona-specific messaging she’ll need to win here — as well as why she picked Walz over Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly as her running mate.

It’s one of the quicker podcasts that we’ve done — but Doc O’Neil somehow manages to pack it chock full of info!

Thanks for checking out the AZ Political Podcast!

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

AZ Political Podcast: What is the path to 270 for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?