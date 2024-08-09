Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Nekter Juice Bar opening new location in Phoenix

Aug 9, 2024, 4:15 AM

Nékter Juice Bar will open its newest Phoenix location on Aug. 10. (Nekter Juice Bar X Photo)

(Nekter Juice Bar X Photo)

PHOENIX – Fans of acai bowls, juices and smoothies will have their pick of the litter now that a new Nekter Juice Bar will open in Phoenix.

The juice bar will hold a grand opening for its fourth Phoenix location on Saturday. The store will offer $5 juices and smoothies for the entire day along with music, face painting and other entertainment for kids from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers can also enter a raffle to win six months of free acai bowls, smoothies and juices.

The new location will be at 1515 N. Seventh Avenue and will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The location offers dine-in, online ordering and catering.

“Nekter has been experiencing incredible growth and we’re honored to be on this exciting journey by opening another location for the brand,” Randy Humphrey, co-owner of the Phoenix Nekter Juice Bar said in a press release. “We specialize in juices and food that taste great and make you feel great too. We have a wonderful team and we are excited to bring a healthy option to the community.”

The company’s menu focuses on health benefits and natural ingredients. Their stores allow customers to customize their orders that fit their own dietary needs.

Nekter started in 2010 in California and has grown to 330 locations across the country.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

