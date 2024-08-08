Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Legal challenge seeks to prevent RFK Jr. from appearing on Pennsylvania’s presidential ballot

Aug 8, 2024, 4:44 PM | Updated: 4:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A legal challenge filed Thursday seeks to have third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. kept off Pennsylvania’s fall ballot, an effort with ramifications for the hotly contested swing-state battle between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

The petition argues the nominating papers filed by Kennedy and his running mate “demonstrate, at best, a fundamental disregard” of state law and the process by which signatures are gathered.

It claims Kennedy’s paperwork includes “numerous ineligible signatures and defects” and that documents are torn, taped over and contain “handwriting patterns and corrections suggestive that the indicated voters did not sign those sheets.”

Kennedy faces legal challenges over ballot access in several states. Email messages seeking comment were left with his campaign.

It is unclear how Kennedy’s independent candidacy might affect the presidential race. He is a member of a renowned Democratic family and has drawn support from conservatives who agree with his positions against vaccination.

Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes and closely divided electorate put it at the center of the Nov. 5 presidential contest, now three months away. In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and four years later President Joe Biden beat Trump by 81,000 votes.

Two separate challenges were also filed in Pennsylvania on Thursday to the nominating papers for the Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz, and an effort was filed seeking to have Constitution Party presidential candidate James N. Clymer kept of the state’s ballot as well.

One challenge to De la Cruz, her running mate and her party’s electors asks Commonwealth Court to invalidate the nomination papers, arguing that there are seven electors who “failed to disaffiliate” from the Democratic Party, a flaw in the paperwork the objectors say should make them ineligible.

A second challenge also raised that argument as well as claims there are ineligible signatures and other defects that make the nomination papers “fatally defective” and that the party did not submit a sufficient number of qualifying signatures.

Phone and email messages seeking comment were left Thursday for the De la Cruz campaign.

The challenge to Clymer potentially appearing on the ballot claims he and his running mate should be disqualified because of an alleged failure to include required candidate affidavits. Messages seeking comment were left Thursday for party chairman Bob Goodrich.

United States News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news con...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A look at claims made by Trump at news conference

In his first news conference since Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee for president, former President Donald Trump said he would debate her on Sept. 10 and pushed for two more debates. The Republican presidential nominee spoke for more than an hour, discussing a number of issues facing the country and then taking […]

21 minutes ago

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Th...

Associated Press

Biden holds social event with ice cream to thank campaign staff after bowing out of election

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Of course, ice cream was involved. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted a thank you event on Thursday for hundreds of staffers who worked on the reelection campaign that he chose to exit nearly three weeks ago. Judging by the security tents, the location offered a dose of political […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach participates in a ceremony honoring fallen law enforceme...

Associated Press

15 states sue to block Biden’s effort to help migrants in US illegally get health coverage

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fifteen states filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration over a rule that is expected to allow 100,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children to enroll next year in the federal Affordable Care Act’s health insurance. The states are seeking to block the rule from taking effect […]

1 hour ago

This 2024 photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Warren Luther Alexa...

Associated Press

Man charged in 1977 strangulations of three Southern California women after DNA investigation

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man has been charged in the strangulation deaths of three Southern California women in 1977 after cold case detectives obtained a DNA match, authorities said Thursday, adding they believe there could be more victims. Warren Luther Alexander of Diamondhead, Mississippi, made his first court appearance Thursday but arraignment on […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Cars line the main stretch of Virginia City, Nev., that attracts tens of thousands of touris...

Associated Press

Family members arrested in rural Nevada over altercation that Black man says involved a racial slur

RENO, Nevada (AP) — Three members of a Nevada family have been arrested in connection with a verbal altercation last week in Virginia City, where a Black man from Texas said a racial slur was directed at him. A 74-year-old man, his 67-year-old wife and their 45-year-old daughter were arrested Wednesday. They have posted bail […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Missouri State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, stands alongside Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-...

Associated Press

Missouri voters pass constitutional amendment requiring increased Kansas City police funding

Missouri voters have once again passed a constitutional amendment requiring Kansas City to spend at least a quarter of its budget on police, up from 20% previously. Tuesday’s vote highlights tension between Republicans in power statewide who are concerned about the possibility of police funding being slashed and leaders of the roughly 28% Black city […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Legal challenge seeks to prevent RFK Jr. from appearing on Pennsylvania’s presidential ballot