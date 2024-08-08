PHOENIX — The fast spreading Farm Fire forced evacuations for residents west of Prescott on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Residents off Iron Horse Road, about 40 miles west of Prescott, were put into “GO” status around 3:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The fire, at 40 acres as of 4 p.m., was burning about a mile north of Yava and 5 miles north of Hillside.

🔥 Arizona Forestry responding to the #FarmFire estimated at approximately 40 acres and spreading. The state is working closely with multiple fire districts and is sending overhead and a handcrew. 🟢 @YavapaiSheriff is currently notifying residents off Iron Horse Road of a… pic.twitter.com/kCTJPZa6aR — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) August 8, 2024

A cause of the fire was immediately unknown.

No other information was available.

