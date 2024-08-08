Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Farm Fire forcing evacuations for residents west of Prescott

Aug 8, 2024, 4:15 PM

The fast spreading Farm Fire forced evacuations for residents west of Prescott on Aug. 8, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

PHOENIX — The fast spreading Farm Fire forced evacuations for residents west of Prescott on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Residents off Iron Horse Road, about 40 miles west of Prescott, were put into “GO” status around 3:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The fire, at 40 acres as of 4 p.m., was burning about a mile north of Yava and 5 miles north of Hillside.

A cause of the fire was immediately unknown.

No other information was available.

