Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Farm Fire forces temporary evacuations for residents west of Prescott

Aug 8, 2024, 4:15 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

Photo of Fire...

The fast spreading Farm Fire temporarily forced evacuations for residents west of Prescott on Aug. 8, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The fast spreading Farm Fire forced temporary evacuations for residents west of Prescott on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Residents off Iron Horse Road, about 40 miles west of Prescott, were put into “GO” status around 3:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Evacuations were lifted at 6 p.m.

The fire, at 40 acres as of 4 p.m., was burning about a mile north of Yava and 5 miles north of Hillside.

A cause of the fire was immediately unknown.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson sitting at a desk in suit and tie....

Aaron Decker

Arizona State University police chief who was put on administrative leave to retire

ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson is retiring after the university investigated his actions during a pro-Palestinian protest.

2 minutes ago

Billboard...

KTAR.com

Arizona GOP unveils billboards criticizing Kamala Harris’ border work in Phoenix ahead of visit

The Arizona GOP has put together a billboard campaign targeting Kamala Harris' record on the border ahead of her visit to town on Friday.

29 minutes ago

Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 7, 202...

Kevin Stone

Birds Nest lands country superstar Luke Bryan for 2025 Phoenix Open concert series

Country superstar Luke Bryan will headline the second night of the Birds Nest concert series at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: The Godspeed Project: A place for Arizona families to find hope, healing after loss

Megan MacIntosh lost her son to a fentanyl overdose in January 2021 but when traditional therapy did not work for her family, she went looking for an alternative way to help her daughter cope. Now, MacIntosh has established The Godspeed Project to help other Arizona families. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Reporter: Heidi Hommel/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz app...

Kevin Stone

Details released about Kamala Harris’ 1st rally with Tim Walz in Arizona

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz will hold their first Arizona rally Friday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How both candidates for vice president can survive scrutiny

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Farm Fire forces temporary evacuations for residents west of Prescott