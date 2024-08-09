Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona GOP unveils billboards criticizing Kamala Harris’ border work in Phoenix ahead of visit

Aug 8, 2024, 5:33 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


AZGOP has two billboards spread across Phoenix and Tempe criticizing Kamala Harris' record on the border ahead of her Valley visit on Aug. 9, 2024. (AZGOP Photo) AZGOP has two billboards spread across Phoenix and Tempe criticizing Kamala Harris' record on the border ahead of her Valley visit on Aug. 9, 2024. (AZGOP Photo)

PHOENIX — The Arizona GOP has put together a billboard campaign targeting Kamala Harris’ record on the border ahead of her visit to town on Friday.

A dozen billboards will span parts of Phoenix ahead of Harris and Democratic Vice President nominee Tim Walz’s rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Friday.

The billboards have two messages. One says “Kamala Harris: 1296 days in office, zero border visits.” The other reads “Missing: ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris – Last seen at the border: ???”

RELATED STORIES

“Kamala Harris’ failure to address the border crisis is a dereliction of duty that cannot be ignored,” AZGOP chairwoman Gina Swoboda said in a press release. “As the so-called ‘Border Czar,’ her complete absence from the border and lack of action have had deadly consequences for our communities.”

Republicans in the state have long criticized the Biden administration’s record at the southern border. Immigration is expected to be a major topic in

The campaign event will be the first time Harris and Walz appear in Arizona as the Democratic presidential ticket.

“The AZGOP is committed to holding her accountable and ensuring that the American people are informed about her disastrous record,” Swoboda said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Photo of Fire...

KTAR.com

Farm Fire forcing evacuations for residents west of Prescott

The fast spreading Farm Fire forced evacuations for residents west of Prescott on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 7, 202...

Kevin Stone

Birds Nest lands country superstar Luke Bryan for 2025 Phoenix Open concert series

Country superstar Luke Bryan will headline the second night of the Birds Nest concert series at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: The Godspeed Project: A place for Arizona families to find hope, healing after loss

Megan MacIntosh lost her son to a fentanyl overdose in January 2021 but when traditional therapy did not work for her family, she went looking for an alternative way to help her daughter cope. Now, MacIntosh has established The Godspeed Project to help other Arizona families. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Reporter: Heidi Hommel/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz app...

Kevin Stone

Details released about Kamala Harris’ 1st rally with Tim Walz in Arizona

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz will hold their first Arizona rally Friday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How both candidates for vice president can survive scrutiny

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

President of club that filed lawsuit over Arizona's elections manual...

Serena O'Sullivan

President of group that sued to block restrictions on ballot drop box monitoring applauds his legal win

The president of the conservative nonprofit filed a lawsuit over Arizona's elections manual responds to comments from Adrian Fontes.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Arizona GOP unveils billboards criticizing Kamala Harris’ border work in Phoenix ahead of visit