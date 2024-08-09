PHOENIX — The Arizona GOP has put together a billboard campaign targeting Kamala Harris’ record on the border ahead of her visit to town on Friday.

A dozen billboards will span parts of Phoenix ahead of Harris and Democratic Vice President nominee Tim Walz’s rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Friday.

The billboards have two messages. One says “Kamala Harris: 1296 days in office, zero border visits.” The other reads “Missing: ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris – Last seen at the border: ???”

“Kamala Harris’ failure to address the border crisis is a dereliction of duty that cannot be ignored,” AZGOP chairwoman Gina Swoboda said in a press release. “As the so-called ‘Border Czar,’ her complete absence from the border and lack of action have had deadly consequences for our communities.”

Republicans in the state have long criticized the Biden administration’s record at the southern border. Immigration is expected to be a major topic in

The campaign event will be the first time Harris and Walz appear in Arizona as the Democratic presidential ticket.

“The AZGOP is committed to holding her accountable and ensuring that the American people are informed about her disastrous record,” Swoboda said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.