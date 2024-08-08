Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Dead woman found entangled in baggage machinery at Chicago airport

Aug 8, 2024, 1:12 PM | Updated: 2:36 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Firefighters discovered a dead woman entangled in machinery Thursday in a non-public baggage processing area at O’Hare International Airport.

Larry Langford, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department, said firefighters were called to the airport around 7:45 a.m. for a report of a person pinned in machinery used to move baggage. He said they discovered the woman entangled in a conveyer belt system in a baggage room.

The room wasn’t publicly accessible, Langford said. It wasn’t immediately clear how the woman found her way in. Langford said paramedics estimated she was about 40 years old and did not appear to be an airport employee.

Firefighters turned the scene over to police investigators and Langford had no more details. No one immediately responded to an email The Associated Press left in the Chicago Police Department’s general media inquiry inbox Thursday afternoon. Calls to the department’s media line did not go through.

United States News

