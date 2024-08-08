Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Sighting of alligator swimming off shore of Lake Erie prompts Pennsylvania search

Aug 8, 2024, 12:55 PM | Updated: 3:34 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The search is on for a small alligator in Erie, Pennsylvania, after it was caught on video last weekend swimming just off the shore of Lake Erie.

The first sighting was Sunday, according to the Erie Times-News, and since then animal rescue specialists have been scouring the area. There are reports of possible footprints and other sightings this week.

It’s unclear how the gator ended up in the freshwater lake, but officials suspect it may have been a pet.

“We are aware of it,” Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission spokesman Mike Parker said Thursday. “If in the course of other duties one of our officers saw the alligator they could become involved. But we don’t have anyone actively searching.”

Parker said releasing an alligator, a nonnative species, into the wild is a violation of Pennsylvania law. His agency sometimes does investigate how such animals end up being released.

“In many cases, that animal has been released, typically by a pet owner who no longer wanted it, could no longer afford it or is unable to deal with the size,” Parker said.

