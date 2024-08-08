Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

What’s black and white and fuzzy all over? It’s 2 giant pandas, debuting at San Diego Zoo

Aug 8, 2024, 12:49 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO (AP) — California’s governor flew in for the young bears’ debut. Throngs of media gathered inside the zoo, while the city of San Diego warned of traffic jams ahead of the much-anticipated event Thursday.

The San Diego Zoo rolled out the red carpet for the first public showing of its newest residents, who were already dressed in black-and-white attire. The two giant pandas were seen sunbathing and chowing down on bamboo in their new home as the first pandas to enter the U.S. in two decades.

For years, the Chinese government has loaned pandas to zoos around the world in a practice called “panda diplomacy.” These fuzzy ambassadors have long been a symbol of the U.S.-China friendship, ever since Beijing gifted a pair of pandas to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., in 1972.

As relations soured between the two countries, China stopped renewing panda loans to U.S. zoos, making the arrival of San Diego Zoo’s newest residents a big relief to many. The city’s previous pandas left in 2018 and 2019.

During his meeting with President Joe Biden in San Francisco last November, Chinese president Xi Jinping said he was “ready to continue our cooperation with the United States on panda conservation” and pledged to reduce tensions between the two countries.

Only four other giant pandas currently reside in the United States, all at the zoo in Atlanta. However, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo will receive a new pair of pandas by the end of the year after its last bears returned to China last November. As part of the loan agreement, U.S. zoos typically pay $1 million a year toward China’s wildfire conservation efforts, and all cubs born in the U.S. must return to China by age 4.

The opening ceremony included dancing, music, and remarks from Gov, Gavin Newsom, Chinese ambassador Xie Feng, and other local officials.

“This is about something much deeper, much richer, than just the two beautiful pandas we celebrate,” Newsom said. “It’s about celebrating our common humanity.”

For the occasion, Newsom proclaimed Aug. 8 as California Panda Day and recognized the San Diego Zoo as the first organization in the U.S. to establish a cooperative panda conservation program with China.

Ambassador Xie said he met someone on his flight who had traveled all the way from Washington, D.C., to see the pandas.

“Two little panda fans from California wrote several letters to me proposing giving China grizzly bears to get pandas,” Xie said, eliciting laughs.

Both pandas were born at the Wolong Shenshuping Panda Base in China’s Sichuan province.

Yun Chuan is a nearly five-year-old male panda described by the zoo as “mild-mannered, gentle and lovable.” He is the grandson of Bai Yun and Gao Gao, who both lived at the San Diego Zoo for more than a decade. His mother, Zhen Zhen, was the fourth cub born at the zoo.

Xin Bao is a nearly four-year-old female panda described by the zoo as a “gentle and witty introvert with a sweet round face and big ears.”

“Her name means a treasure of prosperity and abundance, and we hope she will bring you good luck,” Ambassador Xie said. He also spoke about China being California’s top trading partner as well as the large Chinese community in the state and the abundance of Chinese tourists.

Among the pandas’ biggest fans are two kids who were proudly wearing “Panda Ridge” t-shirts and carrying plushies at the zoo Thursday morning.

“Pandas are their favorite animals, if you could only see what our house looks like in terms of stuffed animals,” their father James Metz said.

It was also his seven-year-old daughter’s birthday, making it an extra special occasion. For weeks, the family has been eagerly watching live panda feeds from China in anticipation of the bears’ arrival.

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao were hanging out and relaxing after eating, Metz said.

United States News

Associated Press

Legal challenge seeks to prevent RFK Jr. from appearing on Pennsylvania’s presidential ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A legal challenge filed Thursday seeks to have third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. kept off Pennsylvania’s fall ballot, an effort with ramifications for the hotly contested swing-state battle between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris. The petition argues the nominating papers filed by Kennedy and his running mate […]

12 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news con...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A look at claims made by Trump at news conference

In his first news conference since Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee for president, former President Donald Trump said he would debate her on Sept. 10 and pushed for two more debates. The Republican presidential nominee spoke for more than an hour, discussing a number of issues facing the country and then taking […]

29 minutes ago

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Th...

Associated Press

Biden holds social event with ice cream to thank campaign staff after bowing out of election

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Of course, ice cream was involved. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted a thank you event on Thursday for hundreds of staffers who worked on the reelection campaign that he chose to exit nearly three weeks ago. Judging by the security tents, the location offered a dose of political […]

40 minutes ago

FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach participates in a ceremony honoring fallen law enforceme...

Associated Press

15 states sue to block Biden’s effort to help migrants in US illegally get health coverage

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fifteen states filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration over a rule that is expected to allow 100,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children to enroll next year in the federal Affordable Care Act’s health insurance. The states are seeking to block the rule from taking effect […]

1 hour ago

This 2024 photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shows Warren Luther Alexa...

Associated Press

Man charged in 1977 strangulations of three Southern California women after DNA investigation

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man has been charged in the strangulation deaths of three Southern California women in 1977 after cold case detectives obtained a DNA match, authorities said Thursday, adding they believe there could be more victims. Warren Luther Alexander of Diamondhead, Mississippi, made his first court appearance Thursday but arraignment on […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Cars line the main stretch of Virginia City, Nev., that attracts tens of thousands of touris...

Associated Press

Family members arrested in rural Nevada over altercation that Black man says involved a racial slur

RENO, Nevada (AP) — Three members of a Nevada family have been arrested in connection with a verbal altercation last week in Virginia City, where a Black man from Texas said a racial slur was directed at him. A 74-year-old man, his 67-year-old wife and their 45-year-old daughter were arrested Wednesday. They have posted bail […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

What’s black and white and fuzzy all over? It’s 2 giant pandas, debuting at San Diego Zoo