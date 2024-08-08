Close
AP (NEW)

Officials recover New Mexico woman’s body from the Grand Canyon, the 3rd death there since July 31

Aug 8, 2024, 12:48 PM | Updated: 2:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 20-year-old New Mexico woman in Grand Canyon National Park, the third reported death in the canyon since July 31.

Park officials said Thursday that the body of Leticia A. Castillo of Albuquerque was found Tuesday about 150 feet (45 meters) below Twin Overlooks.

Her body was transported to the canyon’s South Rim and then to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

The Park Service and the county medical examiner are investigating the death.

Park officials said they believe Castillo entered the park on or around Aug. 3.

On July 31, a 20-year-old North Carolina man on a mission trip with his church slipped and fell about 400 feet (120 meters) to his death off the edge of the South Rim.

The following day, a 43-year-old Missouri man died while attempting to BASE jump from Yavapai Point, falling an estimated 500 feet (150 meters). Grand Canyon officials said BASE jumping is prohibited in the park.

