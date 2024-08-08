PHOENIX – A missing person was found dead at Grand Canyon National Park below a scenic overlook on Tuesday, authorities announced.

Rangers recovered the body of 20-year-old Leticia A. Castillo of Albuquerque, New Mexico, after a dayslong search, according to the National Park Service.

Authorities believe she entered the park grounds on or around Saturday.

Where was missing person found dead at Grand Canyon?

Castillo’s body was located about 150 feet below the rim under the Twin Overlooks along Desert View Drive, about 8 miles east of Grand Canyon Village.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the latest fatal incident at Arizona’s top tourist destination.

It was the third technical recovery completed by the Grand Canyon Search and Rescue team in a little over a week.

First, Abel Joseph Mejia, a 20-year-old North Carolina visitor, died July 31 after falling about 400 feet near the Pipe Creek Overlook.

A day later, a man whose identity was not released died while trying to BASE jump from Yavapai Point. His body was located along with a deployed parachute about 500 feet below the South Rim.

BASE jumping, an activity where people parachute off buildings and other fixed high points, is illegal at the Grand Canyon.

