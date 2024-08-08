Maintenance tips for water heaters homeowners can use yearly...

We have been guilty of calling water heaters, hot water heaters. We stand corrected! Tanks that heat your water are called ‘water heaters,’ not ‘hot water heaters.’

Water heaters.

There are tank water heaters and tankless or flash water heaters. We will focus on tank water heaters and hope to impart some wisdom regarding their care.

Whether you have an electric-powered or gas-fired water heater, the maintenance steps are similar.

Your water heater should be visually inspected every few months. A quick look over will alert you to any obvious issues. If y’all don’t see a big problem and your hot water delivery is working well, then you’re good to go until it’s time for yearly maintenance work.

Here’s what yearly maintenance looks like.

Yearly maintenance tips for water heaters

The flush

Most manufacturers recommend flushing the tank at least once a year. It might take an hour or more, but the steps are simple.

Connect your garden hose to the lower hose bib-like connection on your water heater tank. Lead the open end outside, preferably where you can water a plant bed. Use caution as the water may be hot.

For a gas unit, turn the gas to the unit off. For an electric unit, be sure to turn off the breaker on the panel.

Turn off the cold-water supply to the heater and open the valve where the hose is connected to drain the tank.

Tip: open a hot water sink faucet on any sink on a floor above the water heater to help it drain faster.

Once drained, turn the cold-water supply back on, (close that faucet upstairs). You should see little bits of sediment coming out of the hose. Turn the cold water on and off a few times to help dislodge some sediment.

When the particles in the water are few and far between, shut off the valve where the hose is connected, leaving the cold water to fill the tank.

Reset the gas temperature to your desired setting, turn on the electric breaker, or turn the gas back on.

Watch our YouTube instructions here!

Congratulations. You did it!

Anode rod

The anode rod, made of magnesium or aluminum, is inside the tank and typically accessed atop the unit. It attracts corrosive minerals from the water and, through an electrical process, spares the tank’s metal.

You will need to inspect it to see if it needs to be replaced.

You will typically need a one 1/16th ratchet socket wrench to replace the rod.

Turn off the cold-water supply to the tank and drain about five gallons to reduce water pressure.

Loosen the nut at the top of the anode rod. The nut may be very tight, so be careful not to force it.

Pull the rod up so you can inspect it. If its surface is pitted and the smooth surface is gone, you need to replace it. If the surface is still smooth in most places, it will likely last for another year.

Check with the manufacturer for the proper replacement part.

Expansion Tank.

Many of our homes’ water are supplied through a municipal or private provider. If so, the water heater will have backflow preventers, check valves, or pressure-reducing valves to prevent backflow into the provider’s system.

Expansion tanks are a new addition to water heaters, required by code in some municipalities. These small tanks, placed on top of the water heater, have an air bladder that absorbs any pressure increase created when the water is heated.

You will need to check this device along with the other yearly checkups. Here’s the Rosie Right way to do that:

A small valve at the bottom of the little tank is akin to a pressure release valve. Push it.

Air should come out and nothing else.

If water or nothing comes out, the tank is not working and needs to be replaced.

More simple maintenance tips for water heaters

Thermostat setting: Is your hot water at the tap too cold or too hot? The thermostat setting is where you set the temperature. Typical settings are 110 to 120 degrees. Any cooler and it could create an environment for mold in the tank. Some water heaters only have a low, medium, or hot setting. You will need to choose your comfort level and go from there.

Tip: Anti-scalding devices are available for the tub and shower faucets to keep someone from getting burned should the water get too hot. These are easy to install and important for those with young children or other vulnerable people.

Insulation. Take a few minutes to ensure the tank and exposed pipes are insulated, and the insulation is in good condition.

Ventilation. If your water heater is powered by gas, make sure the space your tank is in is well-ventilated and that the vent to the outside is cleared of obstruction.

These are a few tips on keeping your water heater alive and well for years.

Drop us a quick note at info@rosieonthehouse.com.