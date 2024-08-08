Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Huge California wildfire chews through timber in very hot and dry weather

Aug 8, 2024, 8:58 AM

A firefighter uses a drip torch to burn vegetation while trying to stop the Park Fire from near Mil...

A firefighter uses a drip torch to burn vegetation while trying to stop the Park Fire from near Mill Creek in Tehama County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire so far this year continued to grow Thursday as it chewed through timber in very hot and dry weather.

The Park Fire has scorched more than 660 square miles (1,709 square kilometers) since erupting July 24 near the Sacramento Valley city of Chico and burning northward up the western flank of the Sierra Nevada. Containment remained at 34%, Cal Fire said.

The conflagration’s early explosive growth quickly made it California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record before favorable weather reduced its intensity late last week. It reawakened this week due to the heat and very low relative humidity levels.

A large portion of the burned area was in mop-up stage but spot fires were a continuing problem, officials said during Thursday morning’s operational briefing.

The fire’s northeast corner was the top firefighting priority, operations deputy Jed Gaines said.

“It’s not time to celebrate,” he said. “We got several more days of hard work to hold what we got in there.”

The latest Park Fire assessments found 636 structures destroyed and 49 damaged. A local man was arrested after authorities alleged he started the fire by pushing a burning car into a gully in a wilderness park outside Chico.

About 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the south, a new forest fire in El Dorado County was exhibiting extreme behavior, and some Park Fire aircraft were being diverted there.

The Crozier Fire, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Placerville, had burned just over 1 square mile (2.6 square kilometers) of timber and chaparral as of Thursday morning and was just 5% contained.

United States News

CORRECTS DATE TO AUG. 8, 2024 - This photo, provided by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, in Syracuse, NY, ...

Associated Press

Handlers help raise half-sister patas monkeys born weeks apart at an upstate New York zoo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Two baby patas monkeys were born weeks apart at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in upstate New York and are being raised by keepers after their mothers showed a lack of maternal instinct, a zoo official said Thursday. Iniko gave birth to Sisu on April 26 and Iniko’s older sister, Kasi, also […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - The logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesd...

Associated Press

Samsung is recalling more than 1 million electric ranges after numerous fire and injury reports

NEW YORK (AP) — Samsung is recalling more than 1.12 million electric ranges used for stovetops after reports of 250 fires and dozens of injuries. According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, these slide-in ranges have front-mounted knobs that can be activated by accident if humans or pets unintentionally contact […]

23 minutes ago

Kuhio Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, stands for a portrait between two ...

Associated Press

The leader of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement reflects on a year since the Lahaina fire

KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — On a Monday morning in July, 11 months after the devastating Lahaina fires, the Kako’o Maui Resource Center was still busy. Sunlight poured through big windows. A young man with a white flower tucked behind his ear sat behind a desk near the door, smiling as he greeted visitors. Hawaiian music […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump waves as he walks off stage ...

Associated Press

The Latest: With major party tickets decided, 2024 campaign is set to play out as a 90-day sprint

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, looking to strengthen the Democratic ticket in Midwestern states. With both major party tickets now decided, the campaign is set to play out as a 90-day sprint, and the Rust Belt and the Sun Belt are prime fronts. Both the Harris-Walz […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida sheriff’s deputy rescues missing 5-year-old autistic boy from pond

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy ran through the woods, ripped off his bulletproof vest and ran into a pond after hearing the cries of a missing 5-year-old autistic boy. Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brough scooped the boy up, and the child wrapped his arms tightly around Brough’s neck as they trudged […]

4 hours ago

FILE - JLG lifts are operated outside a Hanwha QCells Solar plant Oct. 16, 2023, in Cartersville, G...

Associated Press

US government will loan $1.45 billion to help a South Korean firm build a solar plant in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The federal government is making its first loan to a crystalline silicon solar plant, loaning $1.45 billion to support a South Korean company’s bid to build up key parts of the solar supply chain inside the United States. The loan from the U.S. Energy Department, announced Thursday, will be key to funding […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Huge California wildfire chews through timber in very hot and dry weather