Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound lanes on I-17 in Phoenix reopen after crash caused slowdown

Aug 8, 2024, 5:28 AM | Updated: 6:50 am

Southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 shut down due to crash...

A crash at Bethany Home Road caused a brief shutdown of the southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 on the morning of Aug. 8, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 reopened in Phoenix after a brief closure on Thursday morning.

A crash at Bethany Home Road caused the shutdown, which led to stop-and-go traffic going back miles.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it was investigating the three-vehicle injury collision. The southbound on-ramp was closed for the investigation.

During the time of the closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation had warned drivers to expect delays and look for alternate routes.

The northbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An election worker feeds ballots into equipment after the 2022 general election in Arizona. The Mar...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what we know about Democratic primary recount in Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District

The recount to determine the Democratic primary winner in Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District can't start before late next week.

2 hours ago

Photo of Marion Berry Ouma...

Danny Shapiro

Detectives seek help in Arizona cold case murder of woman from 45 years ago

Authorities are hoping the public can provide information that can lead to an Arizona cold case murder of a woman from 45 years ago being solved.

2 hours ago

A bronze statue of a woman with a blindfold holding two scales of justice....

KTAR.com

2 Arizona men from Somalia plead guilty to conspiring to travel to join ISIS

Two Arizona men from Somalia pleaded guilty to conspiring to travel to the middle east to join ISIS, authorities said.

3 hours ago

A group of people sit at a boardroom table....

Aaron Decker

Maricopa County Community College District joins consortium to advance AI training

The Maricopa County Community College District joined a consortium that aims to advance AI education and workforce.

3 hours ago

Goodyear man was arrested...

Serena O'Sullivan

Goodyear man arrested after fatal car crash in West Valley that killed 2

Kamryn Dean Slivers, a 19-year-old Goodyear man, was arrested after a fatal car crash near Dysart and Thomas roads on Aug. 4, 2024.

11 hours ago

Police car with lights on. A suspect was killed in a shooting involving Mesa police on Aug. 7, 2024...

KTAR.com

Suspect dead after shooting involving police at Mesa apartment complex

A suspect is dead after a Wednesday night shooting involving police in Mesa, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Southbound lanes on I-17 in Phoenix reopen after crash caused slowdown