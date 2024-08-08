PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 reopened in Phoenix after a brief closure on Thursday morning.

A crash at Bethany Home Road caused the shutdown, which led to stop-and-go traffic going back miles.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it was investigating the three-vehicle injury collision. The southbound on-ramp was closed for the investigation.

During the time of the closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation had warned drivers to expect delays and look for alternate routes.

The northbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

