Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US government will loan $1.45 billion to help a South Korean firm build a solar plant in Georgia

Aug 8, 2024, 5:01 AM

FILE - JLG lifts are operated outside a Hanwha QCells Solar plant Oct. 16, 2023, in Cartersville, G...

FILE - JLG lifts are operated outside a Hanwha QCells Solar plant Oct. 16, 2023, in Cartersville, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — The federal government is making its first loan to a crystalline silicon solar plant, loaning $1.45 billion to support a South Korean company’s bid to build up key parts of the solar supply chain inside the United States.

The loan from the U.S. Energy Department, announced Thursday, will be key to funding a $2.2 billion complex that Qcells, a unit of South Korea’s Hanwha Group, is building. The company plans to take polysilicon refined in Washington state and make ingots, wafers and solar cells — the building blocks of finished solar modules — in Cartersville, Georgia, northwest of Atlanta.

President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, besides offering a extra tax credit on American-made solar equipment, lets manufacturers earn incentives for every unit of polysilicon they refine and every wafer, cell and module they make.

“This loan is special, because it’s one of the first facilities where we’re not just making modules, but we’re making cells and wafers as well,” Jigar Shah, director of the Energy Department’s loan programs, said in a telephone interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. “So we’re bringing a lot more of the supply chain into the United States.”

Qcells in April began assembling modules in part of the complex, which will have a capacity of 3.3 gigawatts of solar panels each year. The plant in Cartersville currently has about 750 employees and is projected to have 2,000 when complete. Qcells says it’s on track to complete the wafer and cell portions of the plant by December.

The company also has a $630 million plant in Dalton, farther northwest in Georgia, with a capacity of 5.1 gigawatts a year. That 1,800-employee plant was built without government loans. The company imports the cells for the Dalton plant.

The Cartersville plant would be the largest ingot and wafer plant built in the United States, the Energy Department said. Between the Dalton and Cartersville plants, Qcells will produce enough solar panels to power nearly 1.3 million homes per year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions from power generation.

Microsoft Corp. has contracted to buy a significant portion of the Cartersville plant’s output over eight years.

Qcells must meet certain conditions for the loan, and Marta Stoepker, a company spokesperson, said Qcells is confident that it will meet the requirements.

“The loan that we’re getting is going to be massively critical for us to stay on track with our goal of really onshoring the supply chain and making it in America,” Stoepker said.

Still, the company said the Biden administration needs to stay committed to supporting domestic solar manufacturing in the face of a continuing surge of cheap imports from Asia, which has caused solar panel prices to fall. Qcells and other manufacturers are pushing for tariffs to protect against what they say is below-cost dumping by companies in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam that have ties to China. Stoepker said the Biden administration also could help by refining guidance on the tax credit bonus for American-made equipment.

Shah defended the administration’s efforts, saying supports for the industry are “providing a lot of stability for folks to invest.”

He said the United States is on track to have a reliable domestic supply chain capable of meeting most of its solar panel needs.

“The domestic demand for solar modules in 2026 is expected to be around 50 gigawatts. We’re expecting to produce about 40 gigawatts in 2026,” Shah said. “So that means 80% of the modules that we deploy in the United States in 2026 is expected to be domestic.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat who has been the foremost cheerleader for the Biden administration’s support of clean energy projects in the state, said the loan will “continue growing our economy and strengthening American energy independence.”

United States News

Kuhio Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, stands for a portrait between two ...

Associated Press

The leader of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement reflects on a year since the Lahaina fire

KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — On a Monday morning in July, 11 months after the devastating Lahaina fires, the Kako’o Maui Resource Center was still busy. Sunlight poured through big windows. A young man with a white flower tucked behind his ear sat behind a desk near the door, smiling as he greeted visitors. Hawaiian music […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump waves as he walks off stage ...

Associated Press

The Latest: With major party tickets decided, 2024 campaign is set to play out as a 90-day sprint

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, looking to strengthen the Democratic ticket in Midwestern states. With both major party tickets now decided, the campaign is set to play out as a 90-day sprint, and the Rust Belt and the Sun Belt are prime fronts. Both the Harris-Walz […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida sheriff’s deputy rescues missing 5-year-old autistic boy from pond

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy ran through the woods, ripped off his bulletproof vest and ran into a pond after hearing the cries of a missing 5-year-old autistic boy. Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brough scooped the boy up, and the child wrapped his arms tightly around Brough’s neck as they trudged […]

3 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday, ...

Associated Press

Harris and Walz are showing their support for organized labor with appearance at Detroit union hall

DETROIT (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are set to play up their support for organized labor during an appearance at a Detroit-area union hall as the new Democratic ticket lavishes attention on a crucial base of support. Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, and Walz, who joined […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Death row inmate Taberon Honie leaves the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing on July ...

Associated Press

Utah man who killed woman put to death by lethal injection in state’s first execution since 2010

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who killed his girlfriend’s mother by cutting her throat was put to death by lethal injection early Thursday in the state’s first execution since 2010. Taberon Dave Honie, 48, was convicted of aggravated murder in the July 1998 death of Claudia Benn. Honie was 22 when he […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest: Debby makes landfall again as tropical storm soaks South Carolina

As Debby drenches South Carolina, heavy rainfall from the tropical storm is also expected to cause flooding across portions of the Mid-Atlantic states and Northeast through Saturday morning. Meahwhile, residents as far away as the Great Lakes and New Jersey have also experienced heavy rains connected to the slow-moving tropical storm. Here’s the Latest: Debby […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

US government will loan $1.45 billion to help a South Korean firm build a solar plant in Georgia