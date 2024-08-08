Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The Latest: Debby makes landfall again as tropical storm soaks South Carolina

Aug 7, 2024, 11:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


As Debby drenches South Carolina, heavy rainfall from the tropical storm is also expected to cause flooding across portions of the Mid-Atlantic states and Northeast through Saturday morning. Meahwhile, residents as far away as the Great Lakes and New Jersey have also experienced heavy rains connected to the slow-moving tropical storm.

Here’s the Latest:

Debby is makes landfall again, could cause problems into weekend

Tropical Storm Debby is heading up the East Coast as it has made landfall for a second time. The National Hurricane Center says Debby came ashore early Thursday near Bulls Bay, South Carolina.

The storm is expected to keep moving inland, spreading heavy rain and possible flooding all the way up through the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast by the weekend. Debby first made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

As Debby drenches South Carolina, heavy rainfall from the tropical storm is also expected to cause flooding across portions of the Mid-Atlantic states and Northeast through Saturday morning.

At least four dams breached by floodwaters in eastern Georgia county

In Bulloch County northwest of Savannah, Georgia, at least four dams have been breached by floodwaters, but so far no fatalities have been reported, authorities said at a Wednesday news briefing.

More than 75 people have been rescued from floodwaters in the county, said Corey Kemp, the county’s director of emergency management. About 100 roads have been closed, he said.

“We’ve been faced with a lot of things we’ve never been faced with before,” Commission Chairman Roy Thompson said. “I’m 78-plus years old and have never seen anything like this before in Bulloch County. It’s amazing what has happened, and amazing what is going to continue to happen until all these waters get out of here.”

Frequent floods are part of life along the water

Gene Taylor was waiting for a few inches of water to drain back out of his home as high tide passed Wednesday afternoon at his home along French Quarter Creek, not far from the Cooper River in Huger and about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Charleston.

This is the fourth time his home’s been flooded in the past nine years, and he heeded the warnings this time, moving things up or out.

“To save everything, we’ve learned from the past it’s better be prepared for the worst. And unfortunately, I think we got it,” Taylor said. “We got caught with our pants down in 2015. We waited, didn’t think the water was going to come up as quick. But it did, and it caught us. We couldn’t even get the vehicles out.”

A few doors down, Charles Granger was cleaning up after about 8 inches (20 centimeters) of water got into his home — a common annoyance now.

“Eight inches disrupts your whole life,” Grainger said. “You don’t get used to it. You just grin and bear it. It’s part of living on the creek.”

Water levels are rising as Tropical Storm Debby’s rainfall drains out to sea. The National Weather Service in Charleston tweeted that the Canoochee River in Claxton, Georgia have neared 18 feet, surpassing previous flood record set in 1925.

South Carolina’s drama is still playing out

No deaths or injuries have been reported from Tropical Story Debby in South Carolina, but Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday that the state was just entering Act 2 of a three-act play.

“We’ve been lucky so far. Things have not been as bad as they could have been,” McMaster said of heavy rains Monday and Tuesday that caused flooding that damaged over 60 homes but did not cause significant problems to roads or water systems.

Act 2 is overnight into Thursday when Debby moves back onshore and heavy rain returns, this time to the northern part of the coast and inland. An additional 4 to 8 inches of rain could fall, said John Quagliariello, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia.

“It may not be as catastrophic as what we were saying, but we still think as these rain bans develop they could sit over the same area for long periods of time, produce a lot of rainfall and a lot of flooding,” Quagliariello said.

The final act may come next week if enough rain falls upstream in North Carolina to cause major flooding along rivers as it flows to the Atlantic Ocean.


United States News

FILE - Death row inmate Taberon Honie leaves the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing on July ...

Associated Press

Utah man who killed woman put to death by lethal injection in state’s first execution since 2010

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who killed his girlfriend’s mother by cutting her throat was put to death by lethal injection early Thursday in the state’s first execution since 2010. Taberon Dave Honie, 48, was convicted of aggravated murder in the July 1998 death of Claudia Benn. Honie was 22 when he […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Protesters stand along a street on Long Island in Southampton, N.Y. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018...

Associated Press

On Long Island, Republicans defend an unlikely stronghold as races could tip control of Congress

It’s a 2024 election battleground where millions of dollars are being spent and big names in American politics are popping up. But it’s not in the Rust Belt. And it isn’t Georgia or Nevada, either. It’s Long Island, a suburban stretch east of New York City, home to some 3 million people who might have […]

5 hours ago

Republican Senate candidate Royce White talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Minn...

Associated Press

Populist conservative and ex-NBA player Royce White shakes up US Senate primary race in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon surrendered at a federal prison in Connecticut, he asked an unconventional U.S. Senate candidate from Minnesota to stand at his side. Royce White, seeking the Republican nomination in next week’s primary to challenge Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, put his arm around Bannon last […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Debby to move over soggy South Carolina coast, drop more rain before heading north

HUGER, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby is expected to return to land over an already soggy South Carolina coast early Thursday before picking up speed and moving north. Considerable flooding is expected across parts of eastern South Carolina and southeast North Carolina through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Parts of eastern South […]

5 hours ago

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, speaks on the Senate floor at the state Capit...

Associated Press

High-profile former North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty in court to traveling for sex with a minor

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota lawmaker who was one of the most powerful members of the Legislature is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in federal court to traveling to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with a minor. Ray Holmberg, 80, of Grand Forks, was indicted in October 2023 for […]

5 hours ago

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday...

Associated Press

The Walz record: Abortion rights, free lunches for schoolkids, and disputes over a riot response

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and his fellow Democrats have enacted big changes in the two years that they’ve had full control of the Minnesota Legislature, from expansions of abortion and LGBTQ+ rights to tax credits and other initiatives aimed at making life easier for families. His record has delighted liberals and progressives and […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

The Latest: Debby makes landfall again as tropical storm soaks South Carolina