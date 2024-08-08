PHOENIX — A suspect is dead after a Wednesday night shooting involving police in Mesa, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near Main Street and Roosevelt Road, east of the Loop 101 Price Freeway, according to the Mesa Police Department.

One suspect was confirmed dead and no officers were injured.

No other information was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

