ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect dead after shooting involving police at Mesa apartment complex

Aug 7, 2024, 7:43 PM | Updated: Aug 8, 2024, 6:54 am

File photo of a Mesa Police vehicle. A suspect was killed in a shooting involving Mesa police on Au...

A suspect was killed in a shooting involving Mesa police on Aug. 7, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

PHOENIX — A suspect is dead after a Wednesday night shooting involving police in Mesa, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near Main Street and Roosevelt Road, east of the Loop 101 Price Freeway, according to the Mesa Police Department.

One suspect was confirmed dead and no officers were injured.

No other information was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

