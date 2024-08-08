Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former Colorado clerk was shocked after computer images were shared online, employee testifies

Aug 7, 2024, 5:11 PM

Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters arrives at the Mesa County Justice Center for her trial Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with her team of lawyers in Grand Junction, Colo. (Christopher Tomlinson/Grand Junction Sentinel via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Christopher Tomlinson/Grand Junction Sentinel via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) —

An employee of former Colorado clerk Tina Peters who says she was present when her boss allowed an outsider posing as a county employee to breach her voting system’s computer testified Wednesday that Peters was shocked when images from the computer appeared online.

In the summer of 2021, former elections manager Sandra Brown said Peters called her after seeing the photos and videos she took of the Dominion Voting Systems’ hard drive and said, “I don’t know what to do,” using an obscenity her distress over the possible consequences. Soon after that, as authorities began investigating what had happened, Peters and her attorney advised Brown and another employee to buy disposable cellphones known as burner phones so their conversations with her and lawyers could not be discovered by investigators and urged them not to talk to law enforcement, Brown said.

After Brown was indicted and turned herself in, Peters came to visit her at jail the same day, she said.

“She came in and she said, ‘I love you, you have support, and don’t say anything,’” said Brown, who said Peters also gave her the number of an attorney who could represent her in court for her bail hearing. Brown eventually got another attorney and pleaded guilty under a plea deal that required her to testify against Peters.

Peters’ attorneys argue she only wanted to preserve election data before the system got a software update and did not want that information shared with the world. They say she was acting under her authority as clerk and did not break any laws.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, have portrayed Peters as someone who had become “fixated” on voting problems after becoming involved with activists who had questioned the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election results, including Douglas Frank, an Ohio math teacher who worked for MyPillow founder Mike Lindell. The defense says she was a responsive public official who wanted to be able to answer questions about the election in her community in western Colorado’s Mesa County, a Republican stronghold that voted for Donald Trump in the election.

Prosecutors allege the plan to take an image of the voting system’s hard drive was hatched during an April 2021 meeting with Frank, Peters and others in her office when he was in town to give a presentation on voting fraud. On a secret recording made by another elections employee, Frank told Peters that uncovering corruption in her voting system and cleaning it up would be “a feather in your cap.” Peters invited Frank to come back the following month for the software update for the county’s voting machines. Frank said he could instead send a team that’s “the best in the country.”

According to prosecutors, Frank sent a retired surfer from California and fellow Lindell associate, Conan Hayes, to take an image of the hard drive before and after the software update. Peters is accused of passing Hayes off as an elections employee using another person’s badge, a person she allegedly pretended to hire only so she could use the badge to get Hayes in to also observe the update. The Colorado Secretary of State’s office, which facilitated the update being done with Dominion, had denied Peters’ requests to have an outside computer expert to be in the room.

Hayes has not been charged with a crime. He did not respond messages left at telephone numbers listed for him and to an email seeking comment about the allegations.

The defense claims that Peters thought Hayes was working as a government informant and that he only agreed to help her if his identity was concealed. Judge Matthew Barrett has barred the defense from discussing that claim in front of jurors. Prosecutors say there’s no evidence to support that Hayes was an informant. Barrett has also ruled that, even if Peters believed he was, it is not an excuse for what she is accused of doing.

After lawyer Amy Jones, a former Ohio judge, suggested that Peters believed Hayes was an informant during opening statements, Barrett told jurors to “put that out of your minds.” After the jury left, he scolded the defense for bringing it up despite his prior order not to introduce it.

Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

The trial is expected to continue through early next week.

United States News

Democratic Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Unity Dinner fundra...

Associated Press

Pelosi says it’s her life goal to ensure ‘that man’ Trump never steps in the White House again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi’s influence can be seen all across the Democratic Party shakeup that in a few short, agonizing weeks has reengineered the 2024 presidential ticket and the race for the White House. It was Pelosi who publicly encouraged President Joe Biden to make a decision about his reelection campaign when he had […]

56 minutes ago

Polar bears cool down in ice that was brought to their enclosure on a hot and sunny day at the Prag...

Associated Press

July ends 13-month streak of global heat records as El Nino ebbs, but experts warn against relief

Earth’s string of 13 straight months with a new average heat record came to an end this past July as the natural El Nino climate pattern ebbed, the European climate agency Copernicus announced Wednesday. But July 2024 ’s average heat just missed surpassing the July of a year ago, and scientists said the end of […]

2 hours ago

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz look out to a crowd of supporters at campaign event....

Associated Press

Harris and Walz say they’re ‘joyful warriors,’ narrowly miss tarmac confrontation with Vance

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz said they are "joyful warriors" in their first day campaigning.

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association ...

Associated Press

Trump praised Minnesota Gov. Walz in 2020 for response to unrest over Floyd’s murder, audio shows

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — While former President Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance have been hammering Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over his response to the violence that erupted after George Floyd’s murder, Trump told the governor at the time that he fully agreed with how Walz handled it. “What they did in Minneapolis was incredible. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden arrives at federal court, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. Hunter Biden has dr...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden was hired by Romanian businessman trying to ‘influence’ US agencies, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden was hired by a Romanian businessman accused of corruption who was trying to “influence U.S. government policy” during Joe Biden’s term as vice president, prosecutors said in court papers Wednesday. Special counsel David Weiss said Hunter Biden’s business associate will testify at the upcoming federal tax trial of the president’s […]

2 hours ago

A woman at a protest lifts up a sign that read "Abortion Saves Lives"....

Associated Press

US abortion numbers have risen slightly since Roe was overturned, study finds

A study has reported that abortions in the United States have risen slightly since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Former Colorado clerk was shocked after computer images were shared online, employee testifies