Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Trump-backed Jerrod Sessler advances to November election in Washington state race for US Congress

Aug 7, 2024, 3:58 PM | Updated: 4:18 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Donald Trump-backed candidate Jerrod Sessler advanced into the general election in Washington state’s conservative 4th Congressional District.

Sessler faced off in Tuesday’s primary against U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of the last remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, as well as Tiffany Smiley, another conservative candidate endorsed by Trump. The second spot for the general election is too early to call.

Under Washington’s primary system, the top two vote-getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party.

United States News

FILE - Rapper Nelly approaches the stage for a concert in Erbil, northern Iraq, March 13, 2015. (AP...

Associated Press

Rapper Nelly is arrested for suspected drug possession at St. Louis-area casino

Rapper Nelly was arrested early Wednesday for suspected illegal drug possession at a St. Louis-area casino after Missouri Highway Patrol officers found what the patrol said were four ecstacy pills on him. The 49-year-old rapper and actor was held by police in Maryland Heights, the St. Louis suburb that is home to the Hollywood Casino […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

SUV crash that killed 9 family members followed matriarch’s 80th birthday celebration in Florida

It was a weekend to celebrate a beloved family matriarch, surrounded by generations of her loved ones at her disco-themed 80th birthday party. But it ended in tragedy, after an SUV carrying 10 family members through South Florida careened off a two-lane country road and into a canal in a remote stretch of western Palm […]

47 minutes ago

Myreshia Macon, the mother of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by Baltimore police officers, r...

Associated Press

Police shooting of Baltimore teen prompts outrage among residents

BALTIMORE (AP) — After police officers shot and killed a fleeing teenager, residents of his southwest Baltimore neighborhood are outraged at what they consider the latest case of excessive force targeting a young Black man. Authorities have released few details about the Monday night shooting, which follows two others that unfolded under similar circumstances last […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Video shows dog chewing on a lithium-ion battery and sparking house fire in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A dog chomping on a lithium-ion battery sparked a serious house fire in Oklahoma, and video of the moment the sparks began to fly has been enlisted by a fire department to show the potential dangers of those batteries. The footage taken from the home and posted last week on the […]

57 minutes ago

Rob Levy, chief operating officer at CRC of Alabama, discusses the company's cultivation of marijua...

Associated Press

Alabama approved a medical marijuana program in 2021. Patients are still waiting for it.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — When Amanda Taylor lived in Arizona, she used medical cannabis to relieve the symptoms of her multiple sclerosis, gastroparesis and other ailments. She returned to Alabama to advocate for medical cannabis in her home state. Taylor thought victory was in view in 2021 when Alabama overcame years of resistance in the […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Roxane Gilmore, former first lady of Virginia, dies at age 70

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Roxane Gilmore, a teacher and professor who served as first lady of Virginia during her husband Jim Gilmore’s term as governor from 1998 to 2002, died Wednesday. She was 70. The former governor announced his wife’s death on social media and said she died after a long illness. He did not […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Trump-backed Jerrod Sessler advances to November election in Washington state race for US Congress