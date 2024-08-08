Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Legoland Discovery Center Arizona looking for 10 kids to join Lego building club

Aug 8, 2024

Arizona Legoland center looking for 10 kids for Lego-building club...

Legoland Discovery Center Arizona is looking for 10 kids to join its Lego building club. (File Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for LEGO Duplo)

(File Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for LEGO Duplo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Constructing a towering Lego skyscraper or a formidable castle has been a childhood experience for decades. Now, Arizona kids have a chance to take their brick building expertise up a notch.

That’s because the Legoland Discovery Center Arizona is looking for 10 kids between the ages of 5 and 12 to join a Lego building club.

The 2024/2025 Creative Crew, as the club is called, will work on creative projects throughout the year, according to a news release.

How can kids join the latest Legoland creative crew?

To join the club, kids will have to join a contest.

RELATED STORIES

First, they’ll need to put together a creative or technical Lego build. Then, they’ll upload the build as a contest entry online.

They’ll upload their most creative or technical Lego build as a contest entry online. The center will accept entries through midnight on Aug. 16.

The top 20 applicants will then join an in-person Lego building competition at the Arizona Mills Mall near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive in Tempe.

The in-person portion of the contest will last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Two people will judge the contest: Master Model Builder Delanie Dodge and 8-year-old Tobias Camen.

Tobias won the title of 2024 Mini Master Model Builder of Arizona by participating in a north American Lego contest earlier this year.

What will the Arizona Legoland center club do?

Kids who join the club will take part in various building projects throughout the year at the Legoland Discovery Center Arizona.

Throughout the year, the Creative Crew will create special Lego builds for different events. The kids will also learn advanced building techniques and join monthly meetings.

Several rewards are also in store for winners. Children will win a four pack of annual passes to the center for trips throughout the year.

