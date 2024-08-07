Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Rapper Nelly is arrested for suspected drug possession at St. Louis-area casino

Aug 7, 2024, 3:37 PM

FILE - Rapper Nelly approaches the stage for a concert in Erbil, northern Iraq, March 13, 2015. (AP...

FILE - Rapper Nelly approaches the stage for a concert in Erbil, northern Iraq, March 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Seivan M. Salim, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seivan M. Salim, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Rapper Nelly was arrested early Wednesday for suspected illegal drug possession at a St. Louis-area casino after Missouri Highway Patrol officers found what the patrol said were four ecstacy pills on him.

The 49-year-old rapper and actor was held by police in Maryland Heights, the St. Louis suburb that is home to the Hollywood Casino and Hotel, where Nelly was found with the pills, an online Highway Patrol arrest report said. He also had an outstanding warrant on a previous charge of not having proof of insurance for a vehicle. His arrest occurred at 4:45 a.m., according to the patrol’s report.

While Nelly’s repesentatives did not immediately comment, one said his attorney would issue a statement about the arrest Wednesday evening. A call to Maryland Heights police seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Nelly, whose birth name is Cornell Haynes II, grew up in the St. Louis area.

Nelly, a three-time Grammy Award winner, is known for hits like “Hot in Herre” and “Just A Dream.” He’s had four no. 1 hits and received nine Billboard Music Awards. He recently wrapped up a series of performances with Janet Jackson as a special guest on her tour.

He won Grammy Awards in 2002 for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Male Solo Rap Performance, and his “Nellyville” was nominated that year for both Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. He also won a Grammy the following year for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group the following year for “Shake Ya Tailfeather.”

Beyond his recording career, Nelly has appeared in a number of films and television series, including the sports film “The Longest Yard” and a BET reality series featuring his family. The artist announced in April he was engaged to singer and actor Ashanti and the pair is expecting a baby.

Nelly was previously arrested on drug charges in 2015 and was also arrested in 2017 after a woman alleged he had sexually assaulted her on his tour bus.

___

Ballentine reported from Columbia, Missouri, and Hanna reported from Topeka, Kansas. Also contributing was Kaitlyn Huamani in Los Angeles.

United States News

Associated Press

SUV crash that killed 9 family members followed matriarch’s 80th birthday celebration in Florida

It was a weekend to celebrate a beloved family matriarch, surrounded by generations of her loved ones at her disco-themed 80th birthday party. But it ended in tragedy, after an SUV carrying 10 family members through South Florida careened off a two-lane country road and into a canal in a remote stretch of western Palm […]

7 minutes ago

Myreshia Macon, the mother of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by Baltimore police officers, r...

Associated Press

Police shooting of Baltimore teen prompts outrage among residents

BALTIMORE (AP) — After police officers shot and killed a fleeing teenager, residents of his southwest Baltimore neighborhood are outraged at what they consider the latest case of excessive force targeting a young Black man. Authorities have released few details about the Monday night shooting, which follows two others that unfolded under similar circumstances last […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Video shows dog chewing on a lithium-ion battery and sparking house fire in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A dog chomping on a lithium-ion battery sparked a serious house fire in Oklahoma, and video of the moment the sparks began to fly has been enlisted by a fire department to show the potential dangers of those batteries. The footage taken from the home and posted last week on the […]

17 minutes ago

Rob Levy, chief operating officer at CRC of Alabama, discusses the company's cultivation of marijua...

Associated Press

Alabama approved a medical marijuana program in 2021. Patients are still waiting for it.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — When Amanda Taylor lived in Arizona, she used medical cannabis to relieve the symptoms of her multiple sclerosis, gastroparesis and other ailments. She returned to Alabama to advocate for medical cannabis in her home state. Taylor thought victory was in view in 2021 when Alabama overcame years of resistance in the […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Roxane Gilmore, former first lady of Virginia, dies at age 70

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Roxane Gilmore, a teacher and professor who served as first lady of Virginia during her husband Jim Gilmore’s term as governor from 1998 to 2002, died Wednesday. She was 70. The former governor announced his wife’s death on social media and said she died after a long illness. He did not […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Helicopter crash at a military base in Alabama kills 1 and injures another, county coroner says

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. (AP) — A helicopter crash at a military base in Alabama on Wednesday afternoon killed one person and injured another, the local county coroner who was called to the scene said. An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed during routine flight training on Fort Novosel army base, Dale County Coroner John Cawley said. The […]

27 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Rapper Nelly is arrested for suspected drug possession at St. Louis-area casino