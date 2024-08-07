Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Police shooting of Baltimore teen prompts outrage among residents

Aug 7, 2024, 3:26 PM

Myreshia Macon, the mother of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by Baltimore police officers, r...

Myreshia Macon, the mother of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by Baltimore police officers, right, visits a memorial for her son near the scene of the shooting in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — After police officers shot and killed a fleeing teenager, residents of his southwest Baltimore neighborhood are outraged at what they consider the latest case of excessive force targeting a young Black man.

Authorities have released few details about the Monday night shooting, which follows two others that unfolded under similar circumstances last year in Baltimore. All three encounters escalated quickly, starting when officers saw someone on the street and believed they could be armed.

The teen displayed “characteristics of an armed person” and ran away when officers tried to engage with him, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a news conference later that night. He said police caught up to the juvenile suspect and a brief struggle ensued. Three officers opened fire after realizing he had a gun, Worley said.

None of the officers were injured. Officials said a loaded handgun was recovered from the scene.

Bodycam footage of the shooting hasn’t been released yet and police declined to answer questions about how many times the teen was shot and whether he pointed a gun at officers. They also didn’t say whether he was shot in the back or whether officers gave any verbal warning before opening fire.

“They didn’t just kill him — that was overkill,” said Taavon Bazemore, 55, who lives and works in the neighborhood. “Y’all using a whole lot of force for no reason. He shouldn’t have a gun, but that don’t give you the right to kill him.”

Bazemore, who said his cousin was killed by Baltimore police in 2001, said he believes there’s a double standard for law enforcement officers. In this case, he questioned whether they could have used a stun gun or some other less lethal form of restraint.

“It’s not right and it’s not fair,” he said. “We’re talking about a kid. He’s a child.”

Police shootings in other cities have also raised similar issues in recent years, with prosecutors, courts and the public considering when an officer should use whatever means necessary to stop a fleeing suspect.

Authorities have not publicly identified the teen, saying only that he was underage. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which is tasked with investigating in-custody deaths, cited juvenile privacy laws in their decision to withhold his name.

Neighbors said he was 17 years old. They said he sometimes picked up work at a nearby convenience store and was a familiar face in the area.

Loved ones created a makeshift memorial and left handwritten messages on the corner where he died, using tealight candles to spell his name and decorating a street sign with streamers and balloons.

His mom, Myreshia Macon, visited the memorial late Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to processing the shock of her son’s death, she said she’s frustrated that police are withholding critical details about what happened in the moments before he was killed.

“I’m just broken. Broken and upset,” she said. “The same way they’re keeping the public out of the loop, they’re keeping me blindsided, too. I don’t know nothing.”

The Baltimore Police Department has implemented a series of reforms in recent years after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray turned an unwelcome spotlight on the agency. Much of its efforts have focused on restoring public trust, but residents of the city’s majority-Black communities often complain that little has changed.

Peggy Kallon, who runs a corner store in the neighborhood, said she’s heartbroken over the shooting. While acknowledging that police officers have a difficult and dangerous job, she questioned their reasoning in this case.

“He was a good kid,” she said. “Seventeen years old and they just shot him like that. … I’m speechless.”

Associated Press photographer Stephanie Scarbrough contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Video shows dog chewing on a lithium-ion battery and sparking house fire in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A dog chomping on a lithium-ion battery sparked a serious house fire in Oklahoma, and video of the moment the sparks began to fly has been enlisted by a fire department to show the potential dangers of those batteries. The footage taken from the home and posted last week on the […]

7 minutes ago

Rob Levy, chief operating officer at CRC of Alabama, discusses the company's cultivation of marijua...

Associated Press

Alabama approved a medical marijuana program in 2021. Patients are still waiting for it.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — When Amanda Taylor lived in Arizona, she used medical cannabis to relieve the symptoms of her multiple sclerosis, gastroparesis and other ailments. She returned to Alabama to advocate for medical cannabis in her home state. Taylor thought victory was in view in 2021 when Alabama overcame years of resistance in the […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Roxane Gilmore, former first lady of Virginia, dies at age 70

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Roxane Gilmore, a teacher and professor who served as first lady of Virginia during her husband Jim Gilmore’s term as governor from 1998 to 2002, died Wednesday. She was 70. The former governor announced his wife’s death on social media and said she died after a long illness. He did not […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Helicopter crash at a military base in Alabama kills 1 and injures another, county coroner says

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. (AP) — A helicopter crash at a military base in Alabama on Wednesday afternoon killed one person and injured another, the local county coroner who was called to the scene said. An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed during routine flight training on Fort Novosel army base, Dale County Coroner John Cawley said. The […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York City plaques honoring author Anaïs Nin and rock venue Fillmore East stolen for scrap metal

NEW YORK (AP) — Several bronze plaques commemorating figures from New York City’s rich history have been pried off the buildings they were affixed to this summer, apparently to be sold for scrap metal, part of a disturbing trend that includes the theft of a statue of Jackie Robinson from a park in Kansas. The […]

18 minutes ago

FILE - The Minnesota State Supreme Court is shown, Jan. 10, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim ...

Associated Press

Minnesota Supreme Court upholds law restoring right to vote to people with felony convictions

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a 2023 state law that restores voting rights for felons once they have completed their prison sentences. The new law was popular with Democrats in the state, including Gov. Tim Walz, who signed it and who is Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the presidential race. The […]

33 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Police shooting of Baltimore teen prompts outrage among residents