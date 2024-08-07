Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New York City plaques honoring author Anaïs Nin and rock venue Fillmore East stolen for scrap metal

Aug 7, 2024, 3:10 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Several bronze plaques commemorating figures from New York City’s rich history have been pried off the buildings they were affixed to this summer, apparently to be sold for scrap metal, part of a disturbing trend that includes the theft of a statue of Jackie Robinson from a park in Kansas.

The losses include a plaque honoring writer Anaïs Nin and one marking the spot where the short-lived rock venue the Fillmore East hosted legendary acts including Jimi Hendrix and the Who.

A third plaque that honored Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman to earn a medical degree in the United States, was removed from the building where she ran the New York Infirmary for Women and Children but “strangely not stolen.” Instead it was left on the sidewalk, said Andrew Berman, executive director of Village Preservation, which installed the Nin, Fillmore East and Blackwell plaques with the permission of the building owners.

Berman’s group, also known as the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation, has installed two plaques a year for the past dozen years at a cost of $1,250 plus staff time, he said.

Unlike the monuments to presidents and conquerors that command attention elsewhere in the city, the preservation group’s plaques are meant to honor pioneers who might otherwise be forgotten.

“A disproportionate number of our plaques are women, people of color, LGBTQ people and countercultural sites,” Berman said. “So it’s especially important to try to make this often invisible history visible, and that’s why it’s particularly disheartening that these plaques are being stolen.”

Nin’s stolen plaque on the East 13th Street building where the renowned diarist and novelist ran a printing press said her work there “helped connect her to a larger publisher and a wider audience, eventually inspiring generations of writers and thinkers.”

Blackwell’s plaque noted that the infirmary she opened in 1857 was the first hospital for, staffed by and run by women.

The Fillmore East’s plaque marked the concert hall that promoter Bill Graham opened in 1968, a spot beloved by artists and audiences “for its intimacy, acoustics and psychedelic light shows.”

The New York thefts are not unique. Rising prices for metals have led thieves to target historic markers in other cities including Los Angeles, where plaques at El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument and Chinatown Central Plaza were stolen last year.

The statue of Robinson, the baseball Hall of Famer who integrated the Major Leagues, was stolen from a park in Wichita in January and replaced this week.

Berman’s group hopes to replace its plaques as well, and is investigating using materials less popular for resale or finding a more secure way to attach the markers.

“We haven’t fully arrived at the solution,” he said.

United States News

FILE - Rapper Nelly approaches the stage for a concert in Erbil, northern Iraq, March 13, 2015. (AP...

Associated Press

Rapper Nelly is arrested for suspected drug possession at St. Louis-area casino

Rapper Nelly was arrested early Wednesday for suspected illegal drug possession at a St. Louis-area casino after Missouri Highway Patrol officers found what the patrol said were four ecstacy pills on him. The 49-year-old rapper and actor was held by police in Maryland Heights, the St. Louis suburb that is home to the Hollywood Casino […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

SUV crash that killed 9 family members followed matriarch’s 80th birthday celebration in Florida

It was a weekend to celebrate a beloved family matriarch, surrounded by generations of her loved ones at her disco-themed 80th birthday party. But it ended in tragedy, after an SUV carrying 10 family members through South Florida careened off a two-lane country road and into a canal in a remote stretch of western Palm […]

26 minutes ago

Myreshia Macon, the mother of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by Baltimore police officers, r...

Associated Press

Police shooting of Baltimore teen prompts outrage among residents

BALTIMORE (AP) — After police officers shot and killed a fleeing teenager, residents of his southwest Baltimore neighborhood are outraged at what they consider the latest case of excessive force targeting a young Black man. Authorities have released few details about the Monday night shooting, which follows two others that unfolded under similar circumstances last […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Video shows dog chewing on a lithium-ion battery and sparking house fire in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A dog chomping on a lithium-ion battery sparked a serious house fire in Oklahoma, and video of the moment the sparks began to fly has been enlisted by a fire department to show the potential dangers of those batteries. The footage taken from the home and posted last week on the […]

36 minutes ago

Rob Levy, chief operating officer at CRC of Alabama, discusses the company's cultivation of marijua...

Associated Press

Alabama approved a medical marijuana program in 2021. Patients are still waiting for it.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — When Amanda Taylor lived in Arizona, she used medical cannabis to relieve the symptoms of her multiple sclerosis, gastroparesis and other ailments. She returned to Alabama to advocate for medical cannabis in her home state. Taylor thought victory was in view in 2021 when Alabama overcame years of resistance in the […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Roxane Gilmore, former first lady of Virginia, dies at age 70

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Roxane Gilmore, a teacher and professor who served as first lady of Virginia during her husband Jim Gilmore’s term as governor from 1998 to 2002, died Wednesday. She was 70. The former governor announced his wife’s death on social media and said she died after a long illness. He did not […]

43 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

New York City plaques honoring author Anaïs Nin and rock venue Fillmore East stolen for scrap metal