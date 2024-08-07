Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Tropical Storm Debby churns up the East Coast, and affects weather as far away as the Great Lakes

Aug 6, 2024, 9:13 PM | Updated: Aug 7, 2024, 1:06 pm

Rebecca Fanning, right, who works for the town of Sullivan's Island, inspects flood waters as Charl...

Rebecca Fanning, right, who works for the town of Sullivan's Island, inspects flood waters as Charles Drayton, also an employee of Sullivan's Island and his son McKain, 8, walk behind on Atlantic Ave. as Tropical Storm Debby approaches, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Sullivan's Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby pushed bad weather up the East Coast on Wednesday, colliding with other systems and bringing no respite to residents as far away as the Great Lakes and New Jersey, where heavy rain flooded highways and streets and stranded motorists. Officials in New York told people in basement apartments to prepare to flee.

Debby has already drenched Southern states for days as it churned slowly across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. But a sequence of weather events Tuesday evening caused intense storms well north of the tropical storm’s center.

Some moisture streamed out ahead of Debby and interacted with a frontal boundary that was draped across Long Island, New York, and through Pennsylvania and up to the Great Lakes, said Scott Kleebauer, a meteorologist with the national Weather Prediction Center.

There was also a disturbance that was exiting the Great Lakes region at that time. So the combination of these things caused multiple periods of showers and thunderstorms that produced significant rainfall.

Severe thunderstorms soaked most of New Jersey on Tuesday night, causing moderate flooding and leaving thousands without power. As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain fell in some southern New Jersey communities in less than four hours.

Emergency officials warned of potential flash flooding, flying drones with loudspeakers in some New York City neighborhoods to tell people in basement apartments to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice. Multiple water rescues were reported in New York City and surrounding areas.

Nearly 340,000 customers were without power in Ohio following storms there.

Yet still, the most rain from Debby has fallen in the South.

A spot near Lake City in north Florida leads the nation in total rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby at a whopping 19.67 inches (50 centimeters), according to national Weather Prediction Center. Sarasota, Florida — hard-hit by flooding from Debby — saw 17.78 inches (45 centimeters).

The area of most concern Wednesday was southeastern North Carolina, where Hurricane Matthew caused a historic billion-dollar flood in 2016. Two years later, many of those records were broken during Hurricane Florence. Both storms killed dozens.

The National Weather Service warned up to 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain could fall west of Wilmington, North Carolina, in areas that already saw heavy rains overnight.

Charleston officials lifted a curfew Wednesday following heavy rains that caused flooding and closed dozens of roads Monday and Tuesday. The city experiences floods several times a year because of rising sea levels.

High water streamed into the home of Michael Jones on Monday evening in Savannah, Georgia. His furniture began to float, and the water was too deep to escape. He said he spent a sleepless night on his kitchen table before firefighters arrived in boats the next morning and helped him out of the house.

“It was hell all night,” Jones said.

The center of Debby was over the Atlantic Ocean at midday Wednesday, 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said. The tropical storm could make a second landfall in either North Carolina or South Carolina, expected late Wednesday or early Thursday.

But its core was surrounded by drier air and the worst rainfall was falling hundreds of miles to the north, into eastern North Carolina before spreading into southeast Virginia. Both declared a state of emergency. Forecasters warned 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain could fall from South Carolina to Vermont through this weekend.

Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

At least six people have died due to the storm, five of them in traffic accidents or from fallen trees. The sixth death involved a 48-year-old man in Gulfport, Florida, whose body was recovered after his anchored sailboat partially sank, WTSP-TV reported.

President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations making federal disaster assistance available to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Debby is finally forecast to pick up speed Thursday before weakening inland as the weather moves north over North Carolina and Virginia into the Washington, D.C. area by Saturday.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a state of preparedness declaration that coordinates preparations for the storm without declaring a state of emergency.

___

Collins reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Contributors include Jeff Martin in Atlanta and Bruce Shipkowski in Toms River, New Jersey.

United States News

FILE - Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal re...

Associated Press

Jury selection set for Monday for ex-politician accused of killing Las Vegas investigative reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a former Las Vegas-area politician accused of killing an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of the elected official’s managerial conduct, a judge decided Wednesday. However, the judge on Monday also will consider a renewed request by former Democratic county administrator of […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by Samantha Mitchell shows D'Vontaye Mitchell, left, who died on...

Associated Press

Former Milwaukee hotel workers charged with murder after video shows them holding down Black man

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Milwaukee have charged four hotel workers with being a party to D’Vontaye Mitchell’s murder after scouring video showing them piling on top of the Black man in an incident Mitchell’s family says is disturbingly similar to George Floyd’s death. Mitchell’s family spent weeks pressuring prosecutors to charge the hotel […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma parole board recommends governor spare the life of man on death row

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend the governor spare the life of a man on death row for his role in the 1992 shooting death of a convenience store owner during a robbery. The board’s narrow decision means the fate of Emmanuel Littlejohn, 52, now rests […]

57 minutes ago

FILE - Then-Rep. Nancy Boyda, D-Kan., delivers her concession speech, Nov. 4, 2008, at a Democratic...

Associated Press

The GOP and Kansas’ Democratic governor ousted targeted lawmakers in the state’s primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly and her allies have unseated a fellow Democrat who consistently voted against her in the Kansas Legislature, while GOP voters ousted a lawmaker many Republicans blamed for Kelly’s narrow reelection two years ago. Democratic state Rep. Marvin Robinson, of Kansas City, and Republican state Sen. Dennis Pyle, of […]

1 hour ago

Odds for various sporting events are posted in a casino sports book in Atlantic City N.J. on March ...

Associated Press

Bet365 ordered to refund $519K to customers who it paid less than they were entitled on sports bets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Online gambling company bet365 must refund more than a half-million dollars to customers who won bets, but were paid less than they were entitled to when the company unilaterally changed the odds when making the payouts, state gambling regulators said. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement ordered the British […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

FBI: California woman brought sword, whip and other weapons into Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

A California woman is charged with taking a cache of weapons, including a sword, a steel whip and a knife into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters, according to court records unsealed Wednesday. Kennedy Lindsey had a short sword, a steel tactical whip, a collapsible […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Tropical Storm Debby churns up the East Coast, and affects weather as far away as the Great Lakes