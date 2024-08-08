Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Goodyear man arrested after fatal car crash in West Valley that killed 2

Aug 7, 2024, 8:00 PM

Kamryn Dean Slivers was accused of driving under the influence during a fatal car crash in Avondale on Aug. 4, 2024, arrest documents said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Goodyear man was arrested last week on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing a fatal car crash, according to arrest documents.

Kamryn Dean Slivers, 19, allegedly caused a car crash while driving near Dysart and Thomas roads in Avondale around 12:31 a.m. on Sunday, arrest documents said.

Slivers drove his gray Mitsubishi Lancer northbound on Dysart before the crash. He allegedly failed to stop for the red light and collided wtih a gray Chrysler 200 vehicle that was turning left at a green light.

The impact forced Slivers’ car to collide with a traffic light pole.

Why Goodyear man was arrested

An officer who spoke with Slivers smelled the odor of alcohol on the suspect’s breath, arrest documents said.

Slivers was later brought to the Abrazo West Campus hospital in Goodyear and needed sedation for aggressive behavior, arrest documents said.

RELATED STORIES

Two people who were sitting in the back seat of Slivers’ vehicle died, according to arrest documents. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The front seat passenger in Slivers’ car was also injured, and the two occupants in the other vehicle involved in the crash had minor injuries.

Slivers was hospitalized for his injuries. Upon his release, he was booked into the Avondale City Jail.

Slivers allegedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.096, according to a urine test.

He faces three counts of reckless manslaughter, aggravated assault and driving under the influence. His bond was set at $500,000.

