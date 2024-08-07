Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 men hospitalized after shooting at Scottsdale grocery store

Aug 7, 2024, 7:32 AM | Updated: 10:14 am

File photo shows the exterior of the Albertsons at Scottsdale and Thomas roads in Scottsdale, where...

Two men were shot inside an Albertsons grocery store in Scottsdale on Aug. 6, 2024. (Albertsons Photo)

(Albertsons Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Two men were wounded in a shooting at a Scottsdale grocery store on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the incident inside the Albertsons at Scottsdale and Thomas roads around 5:30 p.m., according to ABC15.

Based on 911 calls, they thought it might be an active shooter situation.

“We had multiple callers calling in that there was gunfire happening inside Albertsons. So that was our initial response, was that this was potentially an active shooter situation,” Officer Aaron Bolin of the Scottsdale Police Department said.

However, there was no active shooter when officers arrived.

What led to shooting at Scottsdale grocery store?

Bolin said an altercation between two groups had escalated into a shooting inside the supermarket.

“One person who was shot collapsed inside the Albertsons. Another person who was shot left the store and then was located by law enforcement at a very nearby business,” he said.

The men who were shot were hospitalized in critical condition, according to ABC15.

No other information was made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

