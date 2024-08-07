PHOENIX – One man died and another was in critical condition after a shooting at a Scottsdale grocery store on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the incident inside the Albertsons at Scottsdale and Thomas roads around 5:30 p.m., according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Based on 911 calls, they thought it might be an active shooter situation.

However, there was no active shooter when officers arrived. Two weapons were recovered from inside the store.

What led to shooting at Scottsdale grocery store?

Bolin said an altercation between two groups — a total of three people — had escalated into a shooting inside the supermarket.

One person was found inside the store and another was found at a nearby business.

One man died at the hospital, while the other was still in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

No other information was made available.

