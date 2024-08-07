Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at Scottsdale grocery store

Aug 7, 2024, 7:32 AM | Updated: 3:39 pm

File photo shows the exterior of the Albertsons at Scottsdale and Thomas roads in Scottsdale, where...

Two men were shot inside an Albertsons grocery store in Scottsdale on Aug. 6, 2024. One of the men has since died. (Albertsons Photo)

(Albertsons Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – One man died and another was in critical condition after a shooting at a Scottsdale grocery store on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the incident inside the Albertsons at Scottsdale and Thomas roads around 5:30 p.m., according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Based on 911 calls, they thought it might be an active shooter situation.

However, there was no active shooter when officers arrived. Two weapons were recovered from inside the store.

What led to shooting at Scottsdale grocery store?

Bolin said an altercation between two groups — a total of three people — had escalated into a shooting inside the supermarket.

One person was found inside the store and another was found at a nearby business.

One man died at the hospital, while the other was still in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

No other information was made available.

