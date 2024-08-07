2 Phoenix Police officers shot at while conducting welfare check
Aug 7, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: Aug 8, 2024, 7:41 am
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX — Two patrol officers with the Phoenix Police Department were shot at while responding to a call for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The officers arrived on the scene near 35th Avenue and Mohawk Lane, which is between Deer Valley and Beardsley roads, around 8 a.m., police said.
They opened the door to find 36-year-old Matthew Beckner-Gonzales and his mother.
What led to suspect allegedly shooting at two patrol officers?
Officers allegedly noticed a gun in Beckner-Gonzalez’s hand.
Police then gave him commands and drew their service weapons, to which Beckner-Gonzalez allegedly fired several rounds, police said.
Beckner-Gonzales then went back into the house, police said.
The Phoenix Police officers didn’t return fire. However, they ordered him out of the home.
Beckner-Gonzalez was taken into custody and booked into jail on counts of aggravated assault on an officer, discharging a firearm within city limits, endangerment and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $200,000.
The officers weren’t injured and there was no threat to the community.
