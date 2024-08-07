Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 Phoenix Police officers shot at while conducting welfare check

Aug 7, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: Aug 8, 2024, 7:41 am

Two patrol officers in Phoenix shot during welfare check...

Matthew Beckner-Gonzales was accused of shooting at two officers in Phoenix on Aug. 6, 2024, police said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Two patrol officers with the Phoenix Police Department were shot at while responding to a call for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The officers arrived on the scene near 35th Avenue and Mohawk Lane, which is between Deer Valley and Beardsley roads, around 8 a.m., police said.

They opened the door to find 36-year-old Matthew Beckner-Gonzales and his mother.

What led to suspect allegedly shooting at two patrol officers?

Officers allegedly noticed a gun in Beckner-Gonzalez’s hand.

Police then gave him commands and drew their service weapons, to which Beckner-Gonzalez allegedly fired several rounds, police said.

Beckner-Gonzales then went back into the house, police said.

The Phoenix Police officers didn’t return fire. However, they ordered him out of the home.

Beckner-Gonzalez was taken into custody and booked into jail on counts of aggravated assault on an officer, discharging a firearm within city limits, endangerment and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $200,000.

The officers weren’t injured and there was no threat to the community.

