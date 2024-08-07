PHOENIX — Some storms were still blowing around parts of the Valley early Wednesday after rain, dust and fast-moving gusts of wind blew through the Phoenix area on Tuesday evening.

The storms were mainly near the Queen Creek area and southward through Pinal County as of 5 a.m., according to meteorologist Gabriel Lojero with NWS.

“It’s expected to remain along that general vicinity,” Lojero told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “It’s quickly moving westward into southern Maricopa County.”

Aside from wet roadways, those in the Phoenix area can expect a high of around 106 degrees on Wednesday.

There is also slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., according to the NWS forecast. After that, there is another slight chance of rain and storms after 4 p.m.

How did Tuesday night’s storms impact the Phoenix area?

The storms knocked out electricity in some areas Tuesday night. As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Salt River Project reported about 150 customers without power, while all of the Arizona Public Service outages from the night before were restored.

The Phoenix area got around 0.04 inches of rain, while parts of Scottsdale got as much as 0.08 inches, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.

The storms even toppled trees in some areas. There was a lot of microburst activity in the East Valley, Lojero said.

“Across northeast Scottsdale, there was a severe storm that moved through around 9 p.m.,” he said. “There was a microburst that actually produced some damage. There were several large uprooted trees across that area.”

In fact, the Scottsdale Fire Department rescued people trapped by fallen tree near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura, according to a social media post.

21:36 A11 <CSUST1> SERV SERVICE CALL 7960 N HAYDEN RD ,SCT A tree has fallen into the apartment complex . Crews assisted occupants in one apartment, who were trapped. No injuries to report. We are evacuating 16 other apartments . Until we can make sure the structure is ok. pic.twitter.com/fjt6MHhXXU — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) August 7, 2024

“That was the only major thunderstorm in the Phoenix area on Tuesday,” Lojero said.

What weather can those in the Phoenix area expect on Thursday?

“It’s probably going to it’s probably going to be less active today compared to Tuesday because the atmosphere is overturned for from these complex of storms,” Lojero said.

The NWS forecast predicts a high of around 107 degrees Tuesday morning. It also said there is a 20% chance of rain in the Phoenix area.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.