Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Texas man whose lawyers say is intellectually disabled facing execution for 1997 killing of jogger

Aug 7, 2024, 5:10 AM

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Arthur Lee Burton, who was condemned for the July 1997 killing of Nancy Adleman and faces execution Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, 2024, at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man described as intellectually disabled by his lawyers faced execution on Wednesday for strangling and trying to rape a woman who went jogging near her Houston home more than 27 years ago.

Arthur Lee Burton was condemned for the July 1997 killing of Nancy Adleman. The 48-year-old mother of three was beaten and strangled with her own shoelace in a heavily wooded area off a jogging trail along a bayou, police said. According to authorities, Burton confessed to killing Adleman, saying “she asked me why was I doing it and that I didn’t have to do it.” Burton recanted this confession at trial.

Burton, now 54, was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

Lower courts rejected his petition for a stay, so his lawyers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution.

His lawyers argued that reports by two experts as well as a review of records show Burton “exhibited low scores on tests of learning, reasoning, comprehending complex ideas, problem solving, and suggestibility, all of which are examples of significant limitations in intellectual functioning.”

Records show Burton scored “significantly below” grade-level on standardized testing and had difficulty performing daily activities like cooking and cleaning, according to the petition.

“This court’s intervention is urgently needed to prevent the imminent execution of Mr. Burton, who the unrebutted evidence strongly indicates is intellectually disabled and therefore categorically exempt from the death penalty,” Burton’s lawyers wrote.

The Supreme Court in 2002 barred the execution of intellectually disabled people, but has given states some discretion to decide how to determine such disabilities. Justices have wrestled with how much discretion to allow.

Prosecutors say Burton has not previously raised claims he is intellectually disabled and waited until eight days before his scheduled execution to do so.

An expert for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted Burton, said in an Aug. 1 report that Burton’s writing and reading abilities “fall generally at or higher than the average U.S. citizen, which is inconsistent with” intellectual disability.

“I have not seen any mental health or other notations that Mr. Burton suffers from a significant deficit in intellectual or mental capabilities,” according to the report by Thomas Guilmette, a psychology professor at Providence College in Rhode Island.

Burton was convicted in 1998 but his death sentence was overturned by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in 2000. He received another death sentence at a new punishment trial in 2002.

In their petition to the Supreme Court, Burton’s lawyers accused the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals of rejecting their claims of intellectual disability because of “hostility” toward prior Supreme Court rulings that criticized the state’s rules on determining intellectual disability.

In a February 2019 ruling regarding another death row inmate, the Supreme Court said the Texas appeals court was continuing to rely on factors that have no grounding in prevailing medical practice.

In a July concurring order denying an intellectual disability claim for another death row inmate, four justices from the Texas appeals court suggested that the standards now used by clinicians and researchers “could also be the result of bias against the death penalty on the part of those who dictate the standards for intellectual disability.”

In a filing to the Supreme Court, the Texas Attorney General’s Office denied that the state appeals court was refusing to adhere to current criteria for determining intellectual disability.

Burton would be the third inmate put to death this year in Texas, the nation’s busiest capital punishment state, and the 11th in the U.S.

On Thursday, Taberon Dave Honie was scheduled to be the first inmate executed in Utah since 2010. He was condemned for the 1998 killing of his girlfriend’s mother.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

United States News

FILE - Georgia Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods speaks to reporters, Jan. 5, 2024, in Atlant...

Associated Press

Georgia attorney general says Black studies course can be taught under racial teaching law exemption

ATLANTA (AP) — A new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies doesn’t violate Georgia’s law against teaching divisive racial concepts because the law exempts AP and similar college-level courses taught to high schoolers, Georgia’s attorney general said. Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, wrote this determination in a letter Friday to state Rep. Will […]

24 minutes ago

FILE - Abortion advocates rally outside the Supreme Court, June 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/...

Associated Press

US abortion numbers have risen slightly since Roe was overturned, study finds

Abortion was slightly more common across the U.S. in the first three months of this year than it was before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and cleared the way for states to implement bans, a report released Wednesday found. A major reason for the increase is that some Democratic-controlled states enacted laws to […]

2 hours ago

Savannah Fire Advanced Firefighters Ron Strauss, top, and Andrew Stevenson, below, carry food to re...

Associated Press

The Latest: Tropical Storm Debby hovers off the coast of the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Debby is over the western Atlantic Ocean but is expected to shower the coastal Carolinas with rains again before it moves north. The system has already stirred up tornadoes and submerged streets in waist-high floodwaters. The storm was forecast to move relatively slowly across Southern states, with huge rainfall totals possible in some […]

3 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Ti...

Associated Press

The Latest: Harris and Walz kick off their 2024 election campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, looking to strengthen the Democratic ticket in Midwestern states. After an introduction from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, she and Walz made their joint debut at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, kicking off their battleground state tour. Follow the AP’s Election-2024 […]

3 hours ago

Crosses hang from one of the walls at the Rev. Ron Blakely’s home near Watertown, Tenn., on Frida...

Associated Press

No drinking and only Christian music during Sunday Gospel Hour at Nashville’s most iconic honky tonk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Robert’s Western World is known as Nashville’s most authentic honky tonk and synonymous with country music. But for an hour on Sundays, no one can drink alcohol; everyone must listen to Christian music. This is “Sunday Gospel Hour” in the Tennessee capital known as Music City. For nearly 20 years, worship […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Southern California rattled by 5.2 magnitude earthquake, but there are no reports of damage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An earthquake northwest of Los Angeles shook a large swath of Southern California on Tuesday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.2 magnitude temblor stuck at 9:09 p.m. and was centered near Mettler, an unincorporated area in Kern County about 85 miles […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Texas man whose lawyers say is intellectually disabled facing execution for 1997 killing of jogger