PHOENIX – The Phoenix area was hit with rainfall on Tuesday night, causing some power outages across the Valley.

At 9:13 p.m. APS reported severe weather has damaged equipment, causing power outages in Phoenix, affecting 366 people.

Colter Street to Indian School Road and 12th Street to State Route 51 were expected to have power restored at 2:00 a.m.

Glenrosa Avenue to Indian School Road and 20th Street to 23rd Street were in a power outage and APS estimated the power will be restored by 1:13 a.m.

The NWS reported that isolated showers and storms are occurring in the Phoenix Metro area. It said to expect localized heavy downpours and wind speeds of 30 to 40 mph.

8:51 PM MST: Radar Update. Isolated showers and storms are firing up in the Phoenix Metro. Expect localized heavy downpours and wind speeds of 30-40 mph possible with these cells. #azwx pic.twitter.com/tHrCnKH7De — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 7, 2024

Maricopa County rain gauges showed 0.43 inches of rain in northern Scottsdale as of 9:11 p.m., near Lake Margherite.

SRP reported a power outage at 9:03 p.m. that was affecting N 20th Street to N 36th Street and E Indian School Road to E Oak Street. The outage is affecting 1,265 people and power is estimated to be restored by 11:05 p.m.

Northern Phoenix has also saw some rainfall with 0.28 inches near Missouri Avenue and 16th Street.

Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley are under severe thunderstorm warnings until 9:45 p.m. The NWS reported wind could reach up 60 mph and penny sized hail is possible.

A dust storm warning was reported for I-8 in Maricopa County and Pinal County. State Route 347 in both counties was also under a warning along with State Route 84 in Pinal County. The warning was in effect until 8 p.m.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 8:00 PM MST for I-8 in Maricopa County, AZ and I-8 in Pinal County, AZ and State Highway 347 in Maricopa County, AZ and State Highway 347 in Pinal County, AZ and State Highway 84 in Pinal County, AZ. pic.twitter.com/SXUAZFXYP2 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 7, 2024

The I-10 near Phoenix-Mesa was also under a dust storm warning until 8:15 p.m.

Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to never drive in a dust storm but to follow eight steps.

Slow down. Pull off the roadway, safely. Don’t stop in a travel lane or emergency lane. Pull completely off the paved road Turn off all lights, including flashers Set your parking brake Take your foot off of the brake Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled Wait for the storm to pass

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.