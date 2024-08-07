Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Power outages and rainfall in Metro Phoenix along with thunderstorm warnings

Aug 6, 2024, 7:44 PM | Updated: 10:16 pm

Cars on a highway with rain puddles....

Rainfall and power outages have hit Metro Phoenix on Tuesday night. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The Phoenix area was hit with rainfall on Tuesday night, causing some power outages across the Valley.

At 9:13 p.m. APS reported severe weather has damaged equipment, causing power outages in Phoenix, affecting 366 people.

Colter Street to Indian School Road and 12th Street to State Route 51 were expected to have power restored at 2:00 a.m.

Glenrosa Avenue to Indian School Road and 20th Street to 23rd Street were in a power outage and APS estimated the power will be restored by 1:13 a.m.

The NWS reported that isolated showers and storms are occurring in the Phoenix Metro area. It said to expect localized heavy downpours and wind speeds of 30 to 40 mph.

Maricopa County rain gauges showed 0.43 inches of rain in northern Scottsdale as of 9:11 p.m., near Lake Margherite.

SRP reported a power outage at 9:03 p.m. that was affecting N 20th Street to N 36th Street and E Indian School Road to E Oak Street. The outage is affecting 1,265 people and power is estimated to be restored by 11:05 p.m.

Northern Phoenix has also saw some rainfall with 0.28 inches near Missouri Avenue and 16th Street.

Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley are under severe thunderstorm warnings until 9:45 p.m. The NWS reported wind could reach up 60 mph and penny sized hail is possible.

A dust storm warning was reported for I-8 in Maricopa County and Pinal County. State Route 347 in both counties was also under a warning along with State Route 84 in Pinal County. The warning was in effect until 8 p.m.

The I-10 near Phoenix-Mesa was also under a dust storm warning until 8:15 p.m.

Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to never drive in a dust storm but to follow eight steps.

  1. Slow down. Pull off the roadway, safely.
  2. Don’t stop in a travel lane or emergency lane.
  3. Pull completely off the paved road
  4. Turn off all lights, including flashers
  5. Set your parking brake
  6. Take your foot off of the brake
  7. Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled
  8. Wait for the storm to pass

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

109° | 86°
94° and rain

Arizona News

Goodyear Police patch...

KTAR.com

Goodyear Police’s special assignment unit back to work after brief pause for compensation issue

The Goodyear Police Department's special assignment unit is back in service after briefly being away due to a compensation issue.

7 hours ago

SRP worker...

KTAR.com

SRP sets record for energy delivered on day where Phoenix hit 116 degrees

Salt River Project set a record for energy delivered to customers on Sunday, when the high temperature in Phoenix reached 116 degrees.

8 hours ago

A burst of blowing dust is seen on an Arizona roadway in a file photo. Metro Phoenix commuters shou...

Kevin Stone

Monsoon storms could bring severe wind, blowing dust, rain to Valley during evening commute

Metro Phoenix commuters should be prepared Tuesday for monsoon storms with the potential to create severe winds, blinding dust and rain.

11 hours ago

Virginia man accused of threatening Stephen Richer, Kamala Harris...

Serena O'Sullivan

Virginia man arrested after allegedly threatening Maricopa County recorder, Kamala Harris

A Virginia man allegedly threatened Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer as well as Kamala Harris, leading to his arrest, prosecutors said.

12 hours ago

Kamala Harris swore Mark Kelly into office in January 2023....

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona responds after getting passed over for vice president spot

He won't be vice president, but Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said he’d do everything in his power to support the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket.

13 hours ago

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, left, was in the mix to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democrats respond to Tim Walz getting nod over Mark Kelly for VP

While Sen. Mark Kelly didn’t get the nod, Arizona Democrats are applauding Kamala Harris’ choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Power outages and rainfall in Metro Phoenix along with thunderstorm warnings