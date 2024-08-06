Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

4 hotel employees charged with being party to felony murder in connection with Black man’s death

Aug 6, 2024, 4:10 PM

FILE - Rev. Al Sharpton pauses at the funeral for D'Vontaye Mitchell, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. ...

FILE - Rev. Al Sharpton pauses at the funeral for D'Vontaye Mitchell, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Prosecutors charged four Milwaukee hotel employees Tuesday with being a party to felony murder in connection with D’Vontaye Mitchell’s death.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died in 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd’s death sparked a national reckoning on race relations marked by multiple protests around the country.

According to a criminal complaint, the four employees dragged Mitchell out of the Hyatt Hotel on June 30 after Mitchell entered a woman’s bathroom and held him on his stomach for eight or nine minutes. One of the employees told investigators that Mitchell was having trouble breathing and repeatedly pleaded for help, according to the complaint.

An autopsy showed that Mitchell suffered from morbid obesity and had ingested cocaine and methamphetamine, the complaint said.

It was unclear if any of the employees had attorneys or were in custody Tuesday evening. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office said in a news release that warrants had been issued for their arrests. The office and the Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond to emails inquiring if the employees had been arrested or had attorneys.

According to the criminal complaint, Hyatt surveillance video shows Mitchell frantically running into the hotel’s lobby and then into the gift shop before entering the women’s bathroom. A few seconds later, a woman emerges and an off-duty hotel security guard who happened to be visiting staff at that moment drags Mitchell out of the bathroom into the lobby by his shirt.

The two begin to struggle, and the guard punches Mitchell, knocking him to the floor. The guard then punches Mitchell six times and drags him out of the hotel with the help of a bystander. Mitchell gets up and tries to go back inside.

A bellhop, a front desk worker and an on-duty security guard then join the fray, and together they hold Mitchell down on his stomach for eight to nine minutes before police and emergency responders arrive. During that span, Mitchell tries to break free multiple times, and the on-duty guard hits him with a baton before he eventually stops moving.

A video taken by a witness includes audio of Mitchell moaning and saying he is sorry. An autopsy found that Mitchell was morbidly obese and had cocaine and methamphetamine in his system.

The county medical examiner ultimately determined that Mitchell died of “restraint asphyxia.” He may have lived if the employees allowed him to turn onto his side, the medical examiner said, according to the complaint.

The on-duty security guard told investigators that Mitchell was very strong and kept resisting them and tried to bite him. But the guard said he never did anything to intentionally hurt or harm Mitchell.

The off-duty security guard said that he heard women screaming in the bathroom after Mitchell entered it, and he thought Mitchell was on drugs. At one point, he moved Mitchell’s clothing off his face, he said.

The front-desk worker told investigators that Mitchell was not in a “stable sort of mind,” and he was speaking “gibberish,” the complaint said.

He said he remembered Mitchell saying something about breathing while he was being held down but couldn’t remember exactly what. He told the bellhop to stop applying pressure, which he did. The front desk worker said that Mitchell displayed “clear signs of extreme distress, including gags, distressed breathing and repeated pleas for help,” according to the complaint.

The complaint concludes that the four employees had to have known Mitchell was in distress. “All of these factors, the gasping, the actions and words of DM, the distress that he was in, show that all four Defendants were aware that holding DM face first on the ground was ‘practically certain’ to cause impairment of his physical condition,” the complaint says.

Mitchell’s relatives and their lawyers had previously reviewed hotel surveillance video provided by the district attorney’s office. They described seeing Mitchell being chased inside the hotel by security guards and then dragged outside, where he was beaten.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is part of a team of lawyers representing Mitchell’s family, has said video recorded by a bystander and circulating on social media shows security guards with their knees on Mitchell’s back and neck.

Aimbridge Hospitality, the company that manages the hotel, said previously that several employees involved in Mitchell’s death have been fired. The company’s media representatives didn’t immediately return email and phone messages Tuesday evening.

United States News

Associated Press

New Yorkers are warned from the skies about impending danger from storms as city deploys drones

NEW YORK (AP) — Gone is the bullhorn. Instead, New York City emergency management officials have turned high-tech, using drones to warn residents about potential threatening weather. On Tuesday, with a buzzing sound in the background, a drone equipped with a loudspeaker flew over homes warning people who live in basement or ground-floor apartments about […]

17 minutes ago

Dr. Janice Johnston, a member of the Georgia State Election Board, speaks during a meeting at the S...

Associated Press

Georgia election board says counties can do more to investigate election results

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s State Election Board voted Tuesday to require county election officials to make a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying election results to the state, signaling that fights about approving election results could intensify this November in the South’s premier battleground state. Supporters say the measure is needed because members of county election boards […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

Microsoft hits back at Delta after the airline said last month’s tech outage cost it $500 million

Microsoft is joining cybersecurity software firm CrowdStrike in fighting back against Delta Air Lines, which blames the companies for causing several thousand canceled flights following a technology outage last month. A lawyer for Microsoft said Tuesday that Delta’s key IT system is probably serviced by other technology companies, not Microsoft Windows. “Your letter and Delta’s […]

45 minutes ago

Trader John Romolo works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.(AP Pho...

Associated Press

Calm returns to Wall Street, and stocks bounce back after their worst drop in nearly 2 years

A rising tide swept stocks higher, and calm returned to Wall Street after Japan’s market soared earlier Tuesday to claw back much of the losses from its worst day since 1987.

58 minutes ago

FILE - Royal Australian Navy sailor Leading Seaman Keely Hagedoorn guides a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22...

Associated Press

Weak spots in metal may have led to fatal Osprey crash off Japan, documents obtained by AP reveal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gear crack that led to a fatal crash of a V-22 Osprey last year may have been started by weak spots in a metal used to manufacture that part, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. The November crash killed eight Air Force Special Operations Command service members. It was […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Georgia property owners battle railroad company in ongoing eminent domain case

ATLANTA (AP) — A hearing on Tuesday raised questions about a railroad company’s use of eminent domain in one of Georgia’s poorest areas. After three days of hearings in November, an officer for the Georgia Public Service Commission granted Sandersville Railroad Co.’s request to legally condemn nine properties in Sparta, Georgia. The commission’s decision to […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

4 hotel employees charged with being party to felony murder in connection with Black man’s death