Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Judge rejects bid by Judicial Watch, Daily Caller to reopen fight over access to Biden Senate papers

Aug 6, 2024, 2:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to vacate a ruling denying a conservative media outlet and an activist group access to records related to President Joe Biden’s gift of his Senate papers to the University of Delaware.

Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation sought to set aside a 2022 court ruling and reopen a FOIA lawsuit following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report about Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Hur’s report found evidence that Biden willfully retained highly classified information when he was a private citizen, but it concluded that criminal charges were not warranted. The documents in question were recovered at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, Biden’s Delaware home and in his Senate papers at the University of Delaware.

Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller maintained that the Hur report contradicted representations by university officials that they adequately searched for records in response to their 2020 FOIA requests, and that no consideration had been paid to Biden in connection with his Senate papers.

Hur found that Biden had asked two former longtime Senate staffers to review boxes of his papers being stored by the university, and that the staffers were paid by the university to perform the review and recommend which papers to donate.

The discovery that the university had stored the papers for Biden at no cost and had paid the two former Biden staffers presented a potential new avenue for the plaintiffs to gain access to the papers. That’s because the university is largely exempt from Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act. The primary exception is that university documents relating to the expenditure of “public funds” are considered public records. The law defines public funds as funds derived from the state or any local government in Delaware.

“The university is treated specially under FOIA, as you know,” university attorney William Manning reminded Superior Court Judge Ferris Wharton at a June hearing.

Wharton scheduled the hearing after Judicial Watch and The Daily Caller argued that the case should be reopened to determine whether the university had in fact used state funds in connection with the Biden papers. They also sought to force the university to produce all documents, including agreements and emails, cited in Hur’s findings regarding the university.

In a ruling issued Monday, the judge denied the request.

Wharton noted that in a 2021 ruling, which was upheld by Delaware’s Supreme Court, another Superior Court judge had concluded that, when applying Delaware’s FOIA to the university, documents relating to the expenditure of public funds are limited to documents showing how the university itself spent public funds. That means documents that are created by the university using public funds can still be kept secret, unless they give an actual account of university expenditures.

Wharton also noted that, after the June court hearing, the university’s FOIA coordinator submitted an affidavit asserting that payments to the former Biden staffers were not made with state funds.

“The only outstanding question has been answered,” Wharton wrote, adding that it was not surprising that no documents related to the expenditure of public funds exist.

“In fact, it is to be expected given the Supreme Court’s determination that the contents of the documents that the appellants seek must themselves relate to the expenditure of public funds,” he wrote.

United States News

FILE - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's building in New York on Sept. 6, ...

Associated Press

A judge has branded Google a monopolist, but AI may bring about quicker change in internet search

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has branded Google as a ruthless monopolist bent on suffocating it competitors. But how do you go about creating alternatives to a search engine that’s synonymous with internet exploration? It’s a process that may take years to unfold as Google appeals the landmark decision issued Monday by U.S. […]

9 minutes ago

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.(AP Photo/Richard D...

Associated Press

Global stock volatility hits the presidential election, with Trump decrying a ‘Kamala Crash’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is hoping a dramatic sell-off in the U.S. stock market creates an opening to attack his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, over who is best positioned to shepherd the economy. Trump’s campaign labeled the Monday drop as a “Kamala Crash,” a message designed to undercut the energy created […]

38 minutes ago

FILE- With his right eye swollen shut from the swim, Jim Dreyer emerges victorious from the water, ...

Associated Press

Marathon swimmer who crossed Lake Michigan in 1998 is trying it again

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The Shark is back in the water, trying to repeat his 1998 feat of swimming across Lake Michigan. Jim Dreyer entered the lake at Grand Haven, Michigan, on Tuesday and began swimming to Wisconsin. The route to Milwaukee is expected to cover roughly 83 miles (134 kilometers), though it could […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

Four are killed in the crash of a single-engine plane in northwestern Oklahoma City

Four people were killed in the crash of a small airplane early Tuesday afternoon, authorities in Oklahoma City said. The four died when the plane crashed about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sundance Airport, a small airport on the outskirts of the city, according to Oklahoma City Fire Capt. John Chenoweth. Chenoweth said the aircraft was […]

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate...

Associated Press

Some Democratic backers of Josh Shapiro see a missed chance for a Jewish vice president

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate disappointed fans of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was one of Harris’ finalists for the job and seen as someone who could help Democrats win a key swing state and make history by electing the first Jewish vice […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Federal appeals court upholds Maryland’s ban on assault-style weapons

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld Maryland’s decade-old ban on military-style firearms commonly referred to as assault weapons. A majority of 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges rejected gun rights groups’ arguments that Maryland’s 2013 law is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Judge rejects bid by Judicial Watch, Daily Caller to reopen fight over access to Biden Senate papers