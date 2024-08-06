Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Marathon swimmer who crossed Lake Michigan in 1998 is trying it again

Aug 6, 2024, 2:02 PM

FILE- With his right eye swollen shut from the swim, Jim Dreyer emerges victorious from the water, ...

FILE- With his right eye swollen shut from the swim, Jim Dreyer emerges victorious from the water, Aug. 3, 1998, after completing a 43.2-mile, 41-hour crossing of Lake Michigan. (Jon M. Brouwer/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jon M. Brouwer/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The Shark is back in the water, trying to repeat his 1998 feat of swimming across Lake Michigan.

Jim Dreyer entered the lake at Grand Haven, Michigan, on Tuesday and began swimming to Wisconsin. The route to Milwaukee is expected to cover roughly 83 miles (134 kilometers), though it could be more, depending on lake conditions.

“Even with all the extensive training and planning, I understand the inherent dangers of this self-sufficient swim,” Dreyer, who nicknamed himself The Shark before his first historic swim, said last month.

Dreyer, 60, is towing supplies in an inflatable boat attached to him. Satellite communications will allow him to contact a crew for help if necessary.

“I hope this calculated risk captures the imaginations of adventurous souls everywhere as I find my way across the seemingly endless expanse of Lake Michigan,” said Dreyer, who is also trying to raise money for the nonprofit U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association.

Dreyer swam across Lake Michigan, from Two Rivers, Wisconsin, to Michigan’s Ludington State Park, in 1998, a grueling feat that lasted nearly 41 hours.

He tried last year to cross the lake but gave up after 10 hours because of bad weather.

United States News

Associated Press

Four are killed in the crash of a single-engine plane in northwestern Oklahoma City

Four people were killed in the crash of a small airplane early Tuesday afternoon, authorities in Oklahoma City said. The four died when the plane crashed about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sundance Airport, a small airport on the outskirts of the city, according to Oklahoma City Fire Capt. John Chenoweth. Chenoweth said the aircraft was […]

22 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate...

Associated Press

Some Democratic backers of Josh Shapiro see a missed chance for a Jewish vice president

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate disappointed fans of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was one of Harris’ finalists for the job and seen as someone who could help Democrats win a key swing state and make history by electing the first Jewish vice […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal appeals court upholds Maryland’s ban on assault-style weapons

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld Maryland’s decade-old ban on military-style firearms commonly referred to as assault weapons. A majority of 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges rejected gun rights groups’ arguments that Maryland’s 2013 law is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Vote sets stage for new Amtrak Gulf Coast service. But can trains roll by Super Bowl?

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A 6-0 vote Tuesday by the City Council in Mobile, Alabama, has set the stage for Amtrak passenger trains to roll from New Orleans to Mobile next year. The Sun Herald reports that the Mobile council voted to fund the passenger train service for three years. The funding had already been […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

WK Kellogg to close Omaha plant, downsize in Memphis as it shifts production to newer facilities

WK Kellogg Co. is closing one U.S. cereal plant and downsizing another as part of a plan to consolidate its operations in newer facilities. The company said Tuesday it will close its Omaha, Nebraska, plant by the end of 2026. It also plans to scale back production at its plant in Memphis, Tennessee, starting next […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Officials begin to assess damage following glacial dam outburst flooding in Alaska’s capital city

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials and residents in Alaska’s capital city began assessing the damage Tuesday caused by flooding following a glacial dam outburst that has become a perennial hazard for neighborhoods near Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier. The National Weather Service said the river crested early Tuesday at 15.99 feet (4.9 meters). That is above the […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Marathon swimmer who crossed Lake Michigan in 1998 is trying it again