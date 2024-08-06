Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Officials begin to assess damage following glacial dam outburst flooding in Alaska’s capital city

Aug 6, 2024, 12:50 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials and residents in Alaska’s capital city began assessing the damage Tuesday caused by flooding following a glacial dam outburst that has become a perennial hazard for neighborhoods near Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier.

The National Weather Service said the river crested early Tuesday at 15.99 feet (4.9 meters). That is above the 14.97-foot (4.6-meter) crest a year earlier during a ferocious flood event that devoured huge chunks of riverbank, sent at least one home crashing into the water, undercut the foundation of a condo building and flooded properties near the river.

This year’s flooding reached further into the Mendenhall Valley — there was “a lot more water in the valley, on the streets, in people’s homes,” said Deputy City Manager Robert Barr. Some streets at one point had 3- (.9 meters) to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of water, possibly more, he said. The extent of the property damage was not yet clear.

There, however, appeared to be less erosion than last year, he said. Some residents after last year’s flooding reinforced the riverbank near their houses.

The river level was dropping quickly Tuesday, the weather service said.

Since 2011, a side basin of the glacier has released water that has caused sporadic flooding along Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River. The National Weather Service late last week said the water level in the basin had reached the top of the glacier, which acts as a dam for the rain and melted snow that collect in the basin during the spring and summer.

The agency at that time urged residents near the lake and river to begin preparing for flooding that could occur once the basin began to drain — once a weak spot formed in the ice, creating a channel for the water to flow through. The agency issued detailed warnings as the release of water began.

The city also had urged residents in areas expected to be impacted to have an evacuation plan and make plans to spend Monday night elsewhere. The city opened an emergency shelter, and about 40 people were there overnight, Barr said.

He credited increased monitoring by agencies and use of technology with helping provide greater lead time to prepare this year.

