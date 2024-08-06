Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Customers line up on Ohio’s first day of recreational marijuana sales

Aug 6, 2024, 10:53 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Customers lined up at dispensaries across Ohio on Tuesday for the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state.

Nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries were authorized to begin selling recreational marijuana to adults after receiving operating certificates this week from the state’s Division of Cannabis Control.

Jeffrey Reide camped out in his car so he could make the first purchase at a Cincinnati dispensary just after sunrise Tuesday.

“I’m pumped, I’m excited, finally it’s legal for recreational. I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” he said shortly after making the first purchase, which drew applause from store employees.

Dozens also lined up outside dispensaries in Columbus and Youngstown. While the first round of operation certificates went to 98 locations, it wasn’t clear how many were ready to open the first day.

Ohio voters last November approved allowing people over 21 to purchase, possess and grow limited amounts of cannabis for personal use. But recreational sales were delayed while the state set up a regulated system for purchases and worked out other rules.

The new law allows adults to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces (70 grams) of cannabis and to grow up to six plants per individual or 12 plants per household at home. Legal purchases are subject to a 10% tax, with the revenue divided between administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries, and paying for social equity and jobs programs supporting the cannabis industry itself.

United States News

Associated Press

5 US troops, 2 contractors hurt in rocket attack as details emerge about strike at Iraq base

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five U.S. service members and two contractors were injured when two rockets hit a military base in Iraq, U.S. officials said Tuesday, providing a bit more detail about the Monday strike. The officials said five of those injured were being treated at the al-Asad airbase and two were evacuated, but all seven […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man known as pro-democracy activist convicted in US of giving China intel on dissidents

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese American scholar was convicted Tuesday of U.S. charges of using his reputation as a pro-democracy activist to gather information on dissidents and feed it to his homeland’s government. A federal jury in New York delivered the verdict in the case of Shujun Wang, who helped found a pro-democracy group […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC journalist who documented pro-Palestinian vandalism arrested on felony hate crime charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City journalist was arrested on felony hate crime charges Tuesday after filming a pro-Palestinian protest earlier this summer in which activists hurled red paint at the homes of top leaders at the Brooklyn Museum. Samuel Seligson, an independent videographer, was not involved in the vandalism and is only […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Elon Musk arrives before a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, July 24, ...

Associated Press

Elon Musk’s X sues advertisers over alleged ‘massive advertiser boycott’ after Twitter takeover

WICHITA FALLS, Tex. (AP) — Elon Musk’s social media platform X has sued a group of advertisers, alleging that a “massive advertiser boycott” deprived the company of billions of dollars in revenue and violated antitrust laws. The company formerly known as Twitter filed the lawsuit Tuesday in a federal court in Texas against the World […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan man pleads no contest to failing to store gun that killed 5-year-old grandson

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) — A man blamed for the death of his 5-year-old grandson has pleaded no contest to violating Michigan’s new gun storage law, one of the first significant convictions since the law kicked in earlier this year. Karl Robart faces a minimum prison sentence somewhere in a range of 19 months to […]

2 hours ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., right, arrives at the Albany County Court...

Associated Press

NY homeowner testifies that RFK Jr. rents a room at trial disputing whether he lives in the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The woman who owns the suburban New York property independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims as a residence said in court Tuesday that he pays $500 a month for a room. The testimony comes as Kennedy fights a lawsuit claiming his New York nominating petition listed a residence in […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Customers line up on Ohio’s first day of recreational marijuana sales