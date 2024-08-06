Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man known as pro-democracy activist convicted in US of giving China intel on dissidents

Aug 6, 2024, 10:14 AM | Updated: 1:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese American scholar was convicted Tuesday of U.S. charges of using his reputation as a pro-democracy activist to gather information on dissidents and feed it to his homeland’s government.

A federal jury in New York delivered the verdict in the case of Shujun Wang, who helped found a pro-democracy group in the city.

Prosecutors said that at the behest of China’s main intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security, Wang lived a double life for over a decade.

“The defendant pretended to be opposed to the Chinese government so that he could get close to people who were actually opposed to the Chinese government,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ellen Sise said in an opening statement last month. “And then, the defendant betrayed those people, people who trusted him, by reporting information on them to China.”

Wang was convicted of charges including conspiring to act as a foreign agent without notifying the attorney general. He had pleaded not guilty.

United States News

Associated Press

WK Kellogg to close Omaha plant, downsize in Memphis as it shifts production to newer facilities

WK Kellogg Co. is closing one U.S. cereal plant and downsizing another as part of a plan to consolidate its operations in newer facilities. The company said Tuesday it will close its Omaha, Nebraska, plant by the end of 2026. It also plans to scale back production at its plant in Memphis, Tennessee, starting next […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Officials begin to assess damage following glacial dam outburst flooding in Alaska’s capital city

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials and residents in Alaska’s capital city began assessing the damage Tuesday caused by flooding following a glacial dam outburst that has become a perennial hazard for neighborhoods near Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier. The National Weather Service said the river crested early Tuesday at 15.99 feet (4.9 meters). That is above the […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York City’s freewheeling era of outdoor dining has come to end

NEW YORK (AP) — Outdoor tables saved thousands of New York City restaurants from ruin when they were forced to close their dining rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic. But four years into an experiment that transformed New York’s streetscape — briefly giving it a sidewalk cafe scene as vibrant as Paris or Buenos Aires — […]

50 minutes ago

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference for the Biden-Harris campaign discussing th...

Associated Press

How Tim Walz became beloved by young voters with a message that the GOP is ‘weird’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even before he was on the shortlist for vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was working to portray Donald Trump and Republicans to the American public as “just weird.” “These are weird people on the other side. They want to take books away. They want to be in your exam room,” Walz […]

1 hour ago

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Ph...

Associated Press

What investors should do when there is more volatility in the market

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are bouncing back after the market experienced its worst day in two years on Monday, but the average investor may still be understandably spooked. Over a three day losing streak, the S&P 500 dipped more than 6% before rallying again Tuesday, up 1.6% in midday trading. “This is what […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on US soil

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Prosecutors in Brooklyn announced criminal charges against Asif Merchant, accusing him of traveling to New York for the purposes of trying to hire a […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Man known as pro-democracy activist convicted in US of giving China intel on dissidents