Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Michigan man pleads no contest to failing to store gun that killed 5-year-old grandson

Aug 6, 2024, 9:13 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) — A man blamed for the death of his 5-year-old grandson has pleaded no contest to violating Michigan’s new gun storage law, one of the first significant convictions since the law kicked in earlier this year.

Karl Robart faces a minimum prison sentence somewhere in a range of 19 months to three years, according to a deal disclosed Monday in Newaygo County court. He’ll return to court in western Michigan on Oct. 7.

Braxton Dykstra was shot and killed on April 1 when a 6-year-old cousin got access to a loaded, unlocked shotgun at Robart’s home in Garfield Township, investigators said.

In Michigan, someone who pleads no contest doesn’t admit to committing a crime. But it is treated as a conviction for sentencing purposes.

Robart said very little in court. A message seeking comment from his attorney wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday. A similar case against Robart’s wife still is pending.

Michigan’s new gun storage law took effect in February. Firearms must be locked up when children are present. The consequences for a violation depend on the details of each incident and whether someone is wounded or killed.

Braxton’s father, Domynic Dykstra, said the length of his father-in-law’s prison sentence will be too short.

“They ruined my life. … You know, my son’s life was worth way more than that, and they are the reason why he’s gone today,” Dykstra told WZZM-TV.

At least 21 states have criminal laws related to failing to keep a gun away from children, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

United States News

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., right, arrives at the Albany County Court...

Associated Press

NY homeowner testifies that RFK Jr. rents a room at trial disputing whether he lives in the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The woman who owns the suburban New York property independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims as a residence said in court Tuesday that he pays $500 a month for a room. The testimony comes as Kennedy fights a lawsuit claiming his New York nominating petition listed a residence in […]

11 minutes ago

Baltimore City Councilmember Antonio Glover, center, speaks at a news conference demanding safe wor...

Associated Press

Heatstroke death of Baltimore worker during trash collection prompts calls for workplace safety

BALTIMORE (AP) — Elected officials and union leaders in Baltimore are calling for safer and more humane working conditions for the city’s public works employees after a man collapsed and died from heatstroke last week while collecting trash during hot summer weather. Critics say the recent death of Ronald Silver II is a tragic result […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Dogs kill baby boy inside New York home. Police are investigating what happened before the attack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Two dogs killed a 3-month-old baby inside a Rochester home over the weekend, police said Tuesday. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to a 911 call reporting that dogs had attacked an infant, police said in a news release. “Responders found a 3-month-old boy suffering from severe trauma to his body,” according to […]

32 minutes ago

FILE - The Waupun Correctional Institution is seen Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Waupan, Wis. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

Fifth inmate dies at Wisconsin prison as former warden set to appear in court on misconduct charge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A fifth inmate died at a maximum security Wisconsin prison as the former warden who was there when four others died was scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday after being charged in June with misconduct in public office. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the Monday death of 57-year-old […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

9 killed when an overloaded SUV flips into a canal in rural South Florida, authorities say

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (AP) — Nine people died and one person was seriously injured when an overloaded SUV went out of control on a South Florida road, hit a guardrail and went upside down into a canal, authorities said. The 2023 Ford Explorer carrying 10 people was traveling south on Hatton Highway near the farming […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, at podium, speaks during a news conference in Mineol...

Associated Press

Suburban New York county bans wearing of masks to hide identity

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in a suburban New York county have approved a bill to ban masks in public places with exemptions for people who cover their faces for health reasons or religious or cultural purposes. Supporters said the bill approved Monday by the Republican-controlled Nassau County Legislature on Long Island would prevent violent […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Michigan man pleads no contest to failing to store gun that killed 5-year-old grandson