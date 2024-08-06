Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Democrats respond to Tim Walz getting nod over Mark Kelly for VP

Aug 6, 2024, 7:52 AM | Updated: 9:11 am

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, left, was in the mix to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, but the Democratic presidential nominee selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right.

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – While Sen. Mark Kelly didn’t get the nod, Arizona Democrats are applauding Vice President Kamala Harris’ choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate as she seeks the presidency.

“We are incredibly excited to vote the Harris-Walz ticket into the White House this November,” Arizona Democratic Party Chair Yolanda Bejarano said in a statement Tuesday after the Walz pick was reported. “Both Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz have a strong record of delivering results on the issues that Arizonans care most about — protecting abortion rights, helping working families get ahead and protecting our democracy. That’s why I am confident that Arizonans will rally behind the Harris-Walz ticket.”

Harris reportedly interviewed Kelly, Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Sunday as she narrowed down her vice presidential options.

“I am grateful for the example Sen. Mark Kelly has set as the future of our party in Arizona, and I know that together, we will continue to move our country forward,” Bejarano said.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said she was “thrilled” about her fellow Democratic governor getting the nod.

“I’m thrilled that Vice President Harris has chosen Gov. Walz as her running mate at this critical moment for our country,” Hobbs said in a statement. “I’ve worked closely with Gov. Walz and have seen his unwavering commitment to the American people firsthand. Governors know what it means to deliver for their states, and I have no doubt that Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz will deliver for Arizona.”

Harris and Walz will be in Phoenix on Friday evening for a campaign rally. The time and location of the event have not yet been released.

The Arizona stop is part of a whirlwind tour this week through seven battleground states that starts Tuesday in Philadelphia, where Walz will make his public debut as the vice presidential nominee.

Harris officially claimed her party’s nomination following a five-day online voting process, according to final results released late Monday by the Democratic National Committee. She moved to the top of the ticket after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Arizona Democrats respond to Tim Walz getting nod over Mark Kelly for VP