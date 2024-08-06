Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The Latest: Tropical Storm Debby churns across the US Southeast

Aug 6, 2024, 4:41 AM | Updated: 6:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Tropical Storm Debby has moved into the U.S. Southeast with what are likely to be long torrential downpours and flooding after raking Florida with heavy rain and high winds.

The storm killed at least five people on Monday and is causing flash flooding in historic Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, as well as elsewhere on the Southeast’s Atlantic Coast. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson told residents to expect a rough day Tuesday. Debby made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.

Although Debby was classified as a Category 1, which is based on wind speeds, meteorologists say it’s the storm’s rainfall capacity that makes it extremely dangerous.

Here’s the Latest:

Debby’s center was over southeastern Georgia early Tuesday with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph (75 kph), and it was moving northeast near 7 mph (11 kph). The center is expected to move off Georgia’s coast later Tuesday. Some strengthening is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday as Debby drifts offshore, before it moves inland over South Carolina on Thursday.

The emergency plan in the city of Charleston, South Carolina, includes sandbags for residents, opening parking garages so residents can park their cars above floodwaters, and an online mapping system that shows which roads are closed by flooding.

Hundreds rescued from flooded homes in Sarasota, Florida, area, officials say

About 500 people were rescued from flooded homes in Sarasota, Florida, a beach city popular with tourists, the Sarasota Police Department said Monday in a social media post.

“Essentially we’ve had twice the amount of the rain that was predicted for us to have,” Sarasota County Fire Chief David Rathbun said in a social media update.

Just north of Sarasota, officials in Manatee County said in a news release that 186 people were rescued from flood waters.

“We are facing an unprecedented weather event with Hurricane Debby,” said Jodie Fiske, Manatee County’s public safety director. “The safety of our residents is our top priority, and we are doing everything in our power to respond effectively to this crisis.”

Man killed when storm topples large tree onto home in south Georgia, officials say

Heavy winds and rain associated with Debby toppled a large tree onto a porch at a home in south Georgia, killing a 19-year-old man, authorities said Monday.

Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock said the man died at the home in the city of Moultrie, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Valdosta, Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The storm has damaged roofs and downed power lines in Moultrie, Police Chief Chad Castleberry told WALB-TV.

The National Hurricane Center said Debby had top winds near 45 mph (75 kph) Monday evening as it moved slowly to the northeast. It was expected to cross southeastern Georgia and to slow to a crawl as it turns eastward.


United States News

Associated Press

9 killed when an overloaded SUV flips into a canal in rural South Florida, authorities say

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (AP) — Nine people died and one person was seriously injured when an overloaded SUV went out of control on a South Florida road, hit a guardrail and went upside down into a canal, authorities said. The 2023 Ford Explorer carrying 10 people was traveling south on Hatton Highway near the farming […]

7 minutes ago

FILE - Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, at podium, speaks during a news conference in Mineol...

Associated Press

Suburban New York county bans wearing of masks to hide identity

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in a suburban New York county have approved a bill to ban masks in public places with exemptions for people who cover their faces for health reasons or religious or cultural purposes. Supporters said the bill approved Monday by the Republican-controlled Nassau County Legislature on Long Island would prevent violent […]

20 minutes ago

FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, laughs as he stands with Fridley, Minn., Mayor Scott Lund du...

Associated Press

Who is Tim Walz? Things to know about Kamala Harris’ choice for vice president

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in her bid for the White House, according to people familiar with the choice. The 60-year-old Democrat and military veteran rose to the forefront with a series of plain-spoken television appearances in the days after President Joe […]

33 minutes ago

Kamala Harris picks Minnesota governor Tim Walz as running mate...

Associated Press

Kamala Harris picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Mark Kelly, others as running mate

Vice President Kamala Harris is picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, according to AP sources.

53 minutes ago

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., appears for a Senate Homelan...

Associated Press

The Latest: Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, sources say

Vice President Kamala Harris, grappling with how to keep early 2024 Presidential election momentum alive, is also preparing for a crucial week. Harris was the only candidate eligible to receive votes after no other candidate qualified by a deadline last week. She officially claimed the nomination Monday night when the DNC released final results. Follow […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Texas Rangers, on stage, spray champagne on fans during a World Series baseball champion...

Associated Press

Biden is hosting the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday to recognize the 2023 World Series champions on winning their first title in the history of the franchise. The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the World Series last November. It’s a longstanding tradition for […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

The Latest: Tropical Storm Debby churns across the US Southeast