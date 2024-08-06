Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Slow-moving Tropical Storm Debby bringing torrential rains, major flood threat to southeastern US

Aug 5, 2024, 9:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby moved menacingly into some of America’s most historic Southern cities and was expected to bring prolonged downpours and flooding throughout the day Tuesday after slamming into Florida and prompting the rescue of hundreds from flooded homes.

Record-setting rain from the storm that killed at least five people on Monday was causing flash flooding, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in some areas, the National Hurricane Center said.

“Hunker down,” Van Johnson, the mayor of Savannah, Georgia, told residents in a social media livestream Monday night. “Expect that it will be a rough day” on Tuesday, he said.

Flash flood warnings were issued in Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, among other areas of coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Both Savannah and Charleston announced curfews Monday night into Tuesday.

In South Carolina, Charleston County Interim Emergency Director Ben Webster called Debby a “historic and potentially unprecedented event” three times in a 90-second briefing Monday.

In addition to the curfew, the city of Charleston’s emergency plan includes sandbags for residents, opening parking garages so residents can park their cars above floodwaters and an online mapping system that shows which roads are closed due to flooding.

In Edisto Beach, South Carolina, a tornado touched down Monday night, damaging trees, homes and taking down power lines, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said on social media. No injuries were immediately reported, officials said.

The National Weather Service continued issuing tornado warnings well into Monday night for parts of the state including in the island town of Hilton Head.

Debby made landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida early Monday as a Category 1 hurricane. It has weakened to a tropical storm and is moving slowly, drenching and bringing areas of catastrophic flooding across portions of eastern Georgia, the coastal plain of South Carolina and southeast North Carolina through Wednesday.

About 500 people were rescued Monday from flooded homes in Sarasota, Florida, a beach city popular with tourists, the Sarasota Police Department said in a social media post. Just north of Sarasota, officials in Manatee County said in a news release that 186 people were rescued from flood waters.

“Essentially we’ve had twice the amount of the rain that was predicted for us to have,” Sarasota County Fire Chief David Rathbun said on social media.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that the state could continue to see threats as waterways north of the border fill up and flow south.

“It is a very saturating, wet storm,” he said. “When they crest and the water that’s going to come down from Georgia, it’s just something that we’re going to be on alert for not just throughout today, but for the next week.”

Five people had died due to the storm as of Monday night, including a truck driver on Interstate 75 in the Tampa area after he lost control of his tractor trailer, which flipped over a concrete wall and dangled over the edge before the cab dropped into the water below. Sheriff’s office divers located the driver, a 64-year-old man from Mississippi, in the cab 40 feet (12 meters) below the surface, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 13-year-old boy died Monday morning after a tree fell on a mobile home southwest of Gainesville, Florida, according to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office. In Dixie County, just east of where the storm made landfall, a 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy died in a car crash on wet roads Sunday night.

In southern Georgia, a 19-year-old man died Monday afternoon when a large tree fell onto a porch at a home in Moultrie, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Nearly 160,000 customers remained without power in Florida and Georgia on Monday night, down from a peak of more than 350,000, according to PowerOutage.us and Georgia Electric Membership Corp.

More than 1,600 flights were also canceled nationwide on Monday, many of them to and from Florida airports, according to FlightAware.com.

President Joe Biden approved a request from South Carolina’s governor for an emergency declaration, following his earlier approval of a similar request from Florida. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he has asked Biden to issue a preemptive federal emergency declaration to speed the flow of federal aid to the state.

Vice President Kamala Harris postponed a campaign stop scheduled for Thursday in Savannah.

North Carolina is also under a state of emergency after Gov. Roy Cooper declared it in an executive order signed Monday. Several areas along the state’s coastline are prone to flooding, such as Wilmington and the Outer Banks, according to the North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program.

North Carolina and South Carolina have dealt with three catastrophic floods from tropical systems in the past nine years, all causing more than $1 billion in damage.

In 2015, rainfall fed by moisture as Hurricane Joaquin passed well offshore caused massive flooding. In 2016, flooding from Hurricane Matthew caused 24 deaths in the two states and rivers set record crests. Those records were broken in 2018 with Hurricane Florence, which set rainfall records in both Carolinas, flooded many of the same places and was responsible for 42 deaths in North Carolina and nine in South Carolina.

___

Martin reported from Atlanta. AP journalists Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Kate Payne in Tallahassee, Florida; Michael Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia; Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina; Darlene Superville and Will Weissert in Washington, and Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington, contributed to this report.

United States News

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., left, speaks in North Charleston, S.C., March 18, 2023, and Rep. ...

Associated Press

Michigan primaries will set the stage for Senate, House races key to control of Congress

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan voters on Tuesday will decide which Republican and Democratic candidates will compete in November for the state’s highly coveted open U.S. Senate seat, in addition to several of the nation’s most competitive U.S. House races. Many Democrats have coalesced around U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the Senate race while Republicans […]

5 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks during a news conference, Dec. 8, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Was...

Associated Press

Ferguson thrust them into activism. Now, Cori Bush and Wesley Bell battle for a congressional seat

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cori Bush and Wesley Bell both honed their leadership skills in Ferguson, Missouri, in the unrest that followed Michael Brown’s death at the hands of a police officer 10 years ago. On Tuesday, they’re opposing each other in a closely watched Democratic congressional primary. Bush is facing a big money challenge […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt answers questions from reporters during a news confere...

Associated Press

Kansas sees 2 political comeback bids in primary for open congressional seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An open congressional seat in eastern Kansas inspired two political comeback attempts in the state’s primary Tuesday, one from the last Democrat to hold it and the other from a former Republican attorney general who lost the 2022 governor’s race. Three-term former Attorney General Derek Schmidt has former President Donald Trump’s […]

8 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, and her husband, Paul, watch during Game 4 in the first r...

Associated Press

Pelosi warns in her new book that political threats and violence ‘must stop’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi thought briefly she might have died on Jan. 6, 2021. Not quite two years later, the threat of political violence would come for her husband at their home. “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” That was the chilling question the intruder posed to Paul Pelosi before bludgeoning the then-82-year-old over the head […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. Harr...

Associated Press

Harris readies a Philadelphia rally to introduce her running mate. But her pick is still unknown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will introduce her new running mate at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia — but with the event mere hours away, her choice remains a mystery. In recent days, she has zeroed in on a trio of potential finalists: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Japan’s share benchmark soars nearly 11% a day after massive sell-offs that shook Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index soared more than 10% early Tuesday, a day after it set markets tumbling in Europe and on Wall Street. Other markets in Asia appeared to have settled somewhat after the rollercoaster ride that started the week. The scary Monday started with a plunge abroad reminiscent of […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Slow-moving Tropical Storm Debby bringing torrential rains, major flood threat to southeastern US