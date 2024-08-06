Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Alabama to move forward with nitrogen gas execution in September after lawsuit settlement

Aug 5, 2024, 6:41 PM

FILE - Officials escort murder suspect Alan Eugene Miller away from the Pelham City Jail in Alabama...

FILE - Officials escort murder suspect Alan Eugene Miller away from the Pelham City Jail in Alabama, Aug. 5, 1999. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s attorney general said Monday that another nitrogen gas execution will go forward in September after the state reached a settlement agreement with the inmate slated to be the second person put to death with the new method.

Alabama and attorneys for Alan Miller, who was convicted of killing three men, reached a “confidential settlement agreement” to end litigation filed by Miller, according to a court document filed Monday. Miller’s lawsuit cited witness descriptions of the January execution of Kenneth Smith with nitrogen gas as he sought to block the state from using the same protocol on him.

The court records did not disclose the terms of the agreement. Miller had suggested several changes to the state’s nitrogen gas protocol, including the use of medical grade nitrogen, having a trained professional supervise the gas flow and the use of sedative before the execution. Will Califf, a spokesman for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he could not confirm if the state had agreed to make changes to execution procedures.

“Miller entered into a settlement on favorable terms to protect his constitutional right to be free from cruel and unusual punishments,” Mara E. Klebaner, an attorney representing Miller wrote in an email Monday night.

Marshall described the settlement as a victory for the use of nitrogen gas as an execution method. His office said it will allow Miller’s execution to be carried out in September with nitrogen gas.

“The resolution of this case confirms that Alabama’s nitrogen hypoxia system is reliable and humane,” Marshall said in a statement.

“Miller’s complaint was based on media speculation that Kenneth Smith suffered cruel and unusual punishment in the January 2024 execution, but what the state demonstrated to Miller’s legal team undermined that false narrative. Miller’s execution will go forward as planned in September.”

Marshall’s office had titled a press release announcing the settlement that the attorney general “successfully defends constitutionality” of nitrogen executions. An attorney for Miller disputed Marshall’s assessment.

“No court upheld the constitutionality of the state’s proposed nitrogen hypoxia method of execution in Mr. Miller’s case, thus the state’s claim that it “successfully defend(ed)” that method’s “constitutionality” is incorrect. By definition, a settlement agreement does not involve a ruling on the merits of the underlying claim,” Klebaner wrote in an email.

The settlement was filed a day before a federal judge was scheduled to hold a hearing in Miller’s request to block his upcoming Sept. 26 execution. Klebaner said that by entering into a settlement agreement that the state avoided a public hearing in the case.

Alabama executed Smith in January in the first execution using nitrogen gas. The new execution method uses a respirator mask fitted over the inmate’s face to replace their breathing air with nitrogen gas, causing the person to die from lack of oxygen.

Attorneys for Miller had pointed to witness descriptions of Smith shaking in seizure-like spasms for several minutes during his execution. The attorneys argued that nation’s first nitrogen execution was “disaster” and the state’s protocol did not deliver the quick death that the state promised a federal court that it would.

The state argued that Smith had held his breath which caused the execution to take longer than anticipated.

Miller, a delivery truck driver, was convicted of killing three men — Terry Jarvis, Lee Holdbrooks and Scott Yancy — during back-to-back workplace shootings in 1999.

Alabama had previously attempted to execute Miller by lethal injection. But the state called off the execution after being unable to connect an IV line to the 351-pound inmate. The state and Miller agreed that any other execution attempt would be done with nitrogen gas.

United States News

Associated Press

Slow-moving Tropical Storm Debby bringing torrential rains, major flood threat to southeastern US

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby moved menacingly into some of America’s most historic Southern cities and was expected to bring prolonged downpours and flooding throughout the day Tuesday after slamming into Florida and prompting the rescue of hundreds from flooded homes. Record-setting rain from the storm that killed at least five people […]

39 minutes ago

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., left, speaks in North Charleston, S.C., March 18, 2023, and Rep. ...

Associated Press

Michigan primaries will set the stage for Senate, House races key to control of Congress

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan voters on Tuesday will decide which Republican and Democratic candidates will compete in November for the state’s highly coveted open U.S. Senate seat, in addition to several of the nation’s most competitive U.S. House races. Many Democrats have coalesced around U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the Senate race while Republicans […]

40 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks during a news conference, Dec. 8, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Was...

Associated Press

Ferguson thrust them into activism. Now, Cori Bush and Wesley Bell battle for a congressional seat

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cori Bush and Wesley Bell both honed their leadership skills in Ferguson, Missouri, in the unrest that followed Michael Brown’s death at the hands of a police officer 10 years ago. On Tuesday, they’re opposing each other in a closely watched Democratic congressional primary. Bush is facing a big money challenge […]

41 minutes ago

FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt answers questions from reporters during a news confere...

Associated Press

Kansas sees 2 political comeback bids in primary for open congressional seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An open congressional seat in eastern Kansas inspired two political comeback attempts in the state’s primary Tuesday, one from the last Democrat to hold it and the other from a former Republican attorney general who lost the 2022 governor’s race. Three-term former Attorney General Derek Schmidt has former President Donald Trump’s […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, and her husband, Paul, watch during Game 4 in the first r...

Associated Press

Pelosi warns in her new book that political threats and violence ‘must stop’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi thought briefly she might have died on Jan. 6, 2021. Not quite two years later, the threat of political violence would come for her husband at their home. “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” That was the chilling question the intruder posed to Paul Pelosi before bludgeoning the then-82-year-old over the head […]

44 minutes ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. Harr...

Associated Press

Harris readies a Philadelphia rally to introduce her running mate. But her pick is still unknown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will introduce her new running mate at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia — but with the event mere hours away, her choice remains a mystery. In recent days, she has zeroed in on a trio of potential finalists: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and […]

45 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Alabama to move forward with nitrogen gas execution in September after lawsuit settlement