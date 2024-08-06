Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman last seen in Chandler
Aug 5, 2024, 5:57 PM
(DPS photo)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen near the Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Carol Hines was last seen early Monday morning in the area of Dobson and Frye roads driving a red 2009 Jeep Liberty with the license plate F N A 9 D D.
Hines was believed to be wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and glasses.
She stands 5 foot, 7 inches tall, weighs 198 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
She has a condition that may make her appear confused or disoriented.
Anyone with information on Hines’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.
