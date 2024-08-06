Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman last seen in Chandler

Aug 5, 2024, 5:57 PM

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen near the Chandler Regio...

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen near the Chandler Regional Medical Center. (DPS photo)

(DPS photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen near the Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Carol Hines was last seen early Monday morning in the area of Dobson and Frye roads driving a red 2009 Jeep Liberty with the license plate F N A 9 D D.

Hines was believed to be wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

She stands 5 foot, 7 inches tall, weighs 198 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

She has a condition that may make her appear confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information on Hines’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mariah Carey singing in front of two back up dancers. The stage is decorated for Christmas....

Aaron Decker

Mariah Carey’s Christmas tour coming to Footprint Center in November

The "Mariah Carey's Christmas Time" tour will spread the Christmas spirit at the Footprint Center in November.

2 hours ago

The State Route 191 bridge over Interstate 40 in southeastern Arizona was severely damaged in a May...

Kevin Stone

Bridge over Arizona freeway that was severely damaged in deadly wreck has been rebuilt

A bridge over a southeastern Arizona freeway that was severely damaged in a deadly wreck last year has been rebuilt.

3 hours ago

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for 67-year-old James Ramey who was last seen leaving his home in ...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 67-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home in Phoenix on Saturday.

4 hours ago

Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump, speaks during the election night party for Pennsyl...

Kevin Stone

Defendant in Arizona fake elector case flips, agrees to cooperate with prosecutors

One of the 18 defendants in the Arizona fake elector case has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Monday.

5 hours ago

Build-to-rent West Valley community underway, set to open in 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Real estate firm bringing another build-to-rent community to West Valley

A real estate company recently broke ground on a new build-to-rent community in the West Valley. It will soon be ready to prelease the homes.

6 hours ago

A Google Street View image shows a sign denoting Greenway High School. A girl was struck by a vehic...

KTAR.com

Girl struck by a vehicle, seriously injured near Phoenix high school on 1st day of classes

A girl was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured near a Phoenix high school on Monday, the first day of the new school year.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman last seen in Chandler