City of Chandler unveils online career center to help local job market

Aug 6, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 5:16 am

Local employers and job seekers benefit from new Chandler center...

The Chandler Career Center will enhance the connection between the workforce and employer. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AARON DECKER


PHOENIX — The city of Chandler launched its new effort to connect local employers and job seekers on Monday.

The Chandler Career Center is a free online resource from the city that aims to streamline the relationship between the workforce and employment opportunities.

Chandler’s workforce development platform will first focus on Chandler’s manufacturing and healthcare jobs but expects to expand to other businesses in the future.

“The launch of the Chandler Career Center platform marks a significant step forward in our city’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and resilient workforce,” Mayor Kevin Hartke said in a press release.

“By bridging the gap between our talented residents and the innovative companies that call Chandler home, we are not only enhancing career opportunities for our community but also ensuring our local economy continues to thrive in the competitive global market. This platform is a testament to Chandler’s proactive approach towards economic development and workforce readiness, embodying our vision for a future where every Chandler resident has the tools and opportunities to succeed.”

How will this benefit local employers and job seekers in Chandler?

The career center is free and is geared toward employers and potential employees. Those looking for jobs can find job opportunities, work-based opportunities and educational resources. Employers are able to utilize the pool of candidates, tools to posting job openings and efficient systems to manage candidate interaction.

Pipeline AZ is partnering with the city in the creation of the career center. According to the company, Pipeline AZ is a “career development and exploration platform designed to create more pathways to in-demand Arizona careers.”

“The City of Chandler’s proactive approach in launching the Chandler Career Center platform, in partnership with Pipeline AZ, exemplifies their commitment to bridging local talent with employment opportunities,” Amber Smith, Pipeline AZ CEO, said in a press release. “By facilitating connections between skilled job seekers and Chandler’s advanced manufacturing sector, this initiative not only enhances career prospects for residents but also contributes to the continued growth and prosperity of the region’s economy.”

City of Chandler unveils online career center to help local job market