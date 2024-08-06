Banner Desert Medical Center opens clinic for maternal, fetal care...

PHOENIX – Banner Desert Medical Center announced a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) clinic in Mesa on Monday.

The medical center’s expansion will allow it to provide a wide array of services in a new clinic at the same complex.

The clinic will offer treatment to expecting mothers and their unborn babies and promises to provide care to both the well-being of the mother and child.

“Today marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide exceptional healthcare to our community in Mesa,” Laura Robertson, CEO at Banner Desert, said in a press release. “The Maternal Fetal Medicine clinic exemplifies our commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, ensuring mothers and their children receive the highest level of support and expertise throughout their journey.”

The nonprofit hospital offers a wide range of services including emergency treatment, Level 1 trauma care, cancer care, heart care, orthopedics, women and infant services, rehabilitation, neurological care and more. The medical campus also houses Banner Children’s at Desert.

“At Banner Desert, we are dedicated to advancing the standard of care for expectant mothers and their babies. The new MFM clinic will enable us to offer comprehensive and integrated services that address each patient’s individual needs, promoting healthier outcomes for both mother and child,” Dr. Chien Oh, medical director of the clinical operations for the new facility, said in a release.

