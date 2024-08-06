Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Banner Desert opens clinic for maternal, fetal care at Mesa hospital

Aug 6, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:54 am

Banner Desert Medical Center opens clinic for maternal, fetal care...

The grand opening of the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa was held on Aug. 5, 2024. (Banner Health photos)

(Banner Health photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Banner Desert Medical Center announced a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) clinic in Mesa on Monday.

The medical center’s expansion will allow it to provide a wide array of services in a new clinic at the same complex.

The clinic will offer treatment to expecting mothers and their unborn babies and promises to provide care to both the well-being of the mother and child.

“Today marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide exceptional healthcare to our community in Mesa,” Laura Robertson, CEO at Banner Desert, said in a press release. “The Maternal Fetal Medicine clinic exemplifies our commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, ensuring mothers and their children receive the highest level of support and expertise throughout their journey.”

RELATED STORIES

The nonprofit hospital offers a wide range of services including emergency treatment, Level 1 trauma care, cancer care, heart care, orthopedics, women and infant services, rehabilitation, neurological care and more. The medical campus also houses Banner Children’s at Desert.

“At Banner Desert, we are dedicated to advancing the standard of care for expectant mothers and their babies. The new MFM clinic will enable us to offer comprehensive and integrated services that address each patient’s individual needs, promoting healthier outcomes for both mother and child,” Dr. Chien Oh, medical director of the clinical operations for the new facility, said in a release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Local employers and job seekers benefit from new Chandler center...

Aaron Decker

City of Chandler unveils online career center to help local job market

The city of Chandler launched a new career center that hopes to enhance the local job market for employers and job seekers.

2 hours ago

U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Chariman Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) presides over a hearing exami...

KTAR.com

Arizona congressman introduces bill to create Great Bend of the Gila National Monument

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona introduced a new bill on Friday that would create a new national monument near Gila Bend. 

3 hours ago

A promotional graphic for the "Ghost of John McCain" shows Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, characte...

Kevin Stone

‘Ghost of John McCain’ musical makes late script change ahead of off-Broadway opening

Mirroring the presidential election, the off-Broadway musical "Ghost of John McCain" is making a late script change featuring Kamala Harris.

3 hours ago

A Silver Alert was canceled Monday for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen near the Chandler Reg...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 80-year-old woman found safe

A Silver Alert was canceled Monday for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen near the Chandler Regional Medical Center.

9 hours ago

Pro-choice protestors stand outside with colorful signs. They read "Arizona for Abortion Access," "...

Aaron Decker

Arizona judge dismisses lawsuit aimed at removing abortion rights from November ballots

An Arizona judge has dismissed a lawsuit from an anti-abortion group wanting to remove abortion rights from ballots this November.

10 hours ago

Phoenix stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 at large, police say...

KTAR.com

Stabbing suspect is at large after killing victim in Phoenix

Investigators are looking for the suspect in a fatal Phoenix stabbing that took place on Sunday evening in a neighborhood.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Banner Desert opens clinic for maternal, fetal care at Mesa hospital