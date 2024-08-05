Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Tropical Storm Debby could prove just as dangerous as a major hurricane

Aug 5, 2024, 11:36 AM

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 8:11 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and A...

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 8:11 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm over northern Florida, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(NOAA via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby came ashore in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane Monday and quickly downgraded, but the storm still poses serious threats as it slogs on toward Georgia and South Carolina.

Tropical storms can be deadlier than some of the strongest hurricanes. In Debby’s case, the storm was expected to slow to a crawl and dump up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain over several days along coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Winds won’t be the biggest danger, making the storm’s category far less important than the potential for catastrophic flooding.

The Saffir-Simpson Scale measures only the strength of a hurricane’s winds from Category 1 to Category 5, the strongest. The circumference of a storm, how fast it’s moving, the amount of rain it delivers, storm surge and high tides are all other factors that matter.

Geography plays a role

Where a storm hits and its inland path are also important. Geography, population, quality of infrastructure and the age of homes and businesses in an area can also factor into how much damage a storm can bring. Also, it’s important to remember that tornadoes can form regardless of a storm’s size.

It was fortunate that Debby landed in the region where the Florida’s main peninsula meets the Panhandle in the north, one of the least populated areas of the state, but major cities like Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, need to take the storm very seriously.

Although historic downtown Savannah sits on a bluff comfortably above the Savannah River, the surrounding area, including Tybee Island, contains low-lying marshes. Charleston and surrounding areas are very susceptible to flooding — especially if the storm pushes water inland and prevents the myriad of creeks and marshes from draining heavy rains into the Atlantic.

Weaker storms can still be dangerous

As an example of a weaker storm causing major problems, look to Hurricane Beryl, which hit Texas last month as a Category 1 storm yet still knocked out power to 2.7 million customers. The storm was been blamed for at least 36 deaths in Texas, including people who died in their homes from sweltering heat after power in many areas stayed out for days.

Tropical Storm Fay in 2008 may be a good comparison to Debby. Fay didn’t even register on the scale of dangerous storms before it made four separate landfalls in Florida. In this case, it was not Fay’s strength, but its speed — or lack thereof — that turned out to be key. The listless storm parked itself over the state for days, dumping as much as 25 inches (64 centimeters) of rain in some places. Floods killed crops and destroyed homes. Roads were so flooded that alligators swam alongside first responders as they rescued people stranded in their homes.

When monitoring storms, “Don’t focus on the category,” advises Craig Fugate, former director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency who also was emergency management director in Florida during some of the state’s worst storms.

Think local — don’t just rely on the national forecast

Fugate also advises resident to seek out local weather information instead of relying too heavily on advisories from the National Hurricane Center and national news and weather channels.

“Everyone focuses on the Hurricane Center,” he said. “They’re responsible for storm intensity and track. They’re not necessarily going to have all the local impacts.”

A better place to go, Fugate says, is the National Weather Service’s homepage, where you can type in a ZIP code and see what’s happening in your area.

“Your (regional) National Weather Service office is taking all that information and they’re localizing it so they can tell you what kind of wind you can expect, what kind of flooding you can expect,” Fugate said. “Are you in a storm surge area? When are the high tides?”

Relying on FEMA flood zone maps to determine a storm’s potential impact is as ill-advised as depending solely on the Saffir-Simpson scale, Fugate warns.

“People think, ‘Well, it’s a flood map. If I don’t live in the zone, I don’t flood.’ No! It’s an insurance rate map. Not being in that special risk area doesn’t mean you don’t flood, it just means the insurance is cheaper,” he said.

United States News

Associated Press

A rocket attack at an Iraqi military base injures US personnel, officials tell AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at a military base in Iraq, U.S. defense officials said Monday, in what has been a recent uptick in strikes on American forces. The attack comes as tensions across the Middle East are spiking following the killings last week of a senior […]

34 minutes ago

FILE - Akili McDowell participates in OWN's "David Makes Man" panel at the Television Critics Assoc...

Associated Press

‘David Makes Man’ actor Akili McDowell is charged with murder in man’s shooting in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Actor Akili McDowell, who starred in the television series “David Makes Man” and had roles in “Billions” and “The Astronaut Wives Club,” has been charged with fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a Houston apartment complex, authorities said. McDowell, 21, was charged last week with murder in the July […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Instructor charged with manslaughter in Pennsylvania plane crash that killed student pilot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A flight instructor charged with involuntary manslaughter for a crash that killed a student pilot in eastern Pennsylvania had surrendered his pilot’s certificate after two prior crashes with students aboard, prosecutors said in an indictment unsealed Monday. Philip Everton McPherson II, 36, of Haddon Township, New Jersey, was in command of the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July ...

Associated Press

Secretaries of state urge Elon Musk to fix AI chatbot spreading election misinformation on X

CHICAGO (AP) — Five secretaries of state are urging Elon Musk to fix an AI chatbot on the social media platform X, saying in election misinformation. The top election officials from Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington told Musk that X’s AI chatbot, Grok, produced false information about state ballot deadlines shortly after President […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for ...

Associated Press

Justice Clarence Thomas took undisclosed 2010 trip with GOP megadonor, Democratic senator finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to publicly disclose additional travel on GOP megadonor Harlan Crow’s private jet, a top Democratic senator who is backing an election-year push to tighten the high court’s ethics rules said Monday. Thomas and his wife, Virginia, took a round-trip flight between Hawaii and New Zealand in […]

3 hours ago

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a woman walks past the logo for Google at the China Interna...

Associated Press

Google loses massive antitrust case over its search dominance

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge on Monday ruled that Google’s ubiquitous search engine has been illegally exploiting its dominance to squash competition and stifle innovation in a seismic decision that could shake up the internet and hobble one of the world’s best-known companies. The highly anticipated decision issued by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta comes […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Tropical Storm Debby could prove just as dangerous as a major hurricane