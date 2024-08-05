Close
Mariah Carey's Christmas tour coming to Footprint Center in November

Aug 5, 2024

Mariah Carey singing in front of two back up dancers. The stage is decorated for Christmas....

Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas tour to Phoenix on Nov. 5. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

BY AARON DECKER


PHOENIX – It may be hard to feel the Christmas spirit in the sweltering heat but the holiday tunes are just around the corner.

Mariah Carey and her “Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time” tour will be heading to the Footprint Center on Nov. 15.

The award winning singer-songwriter will perform her holiday classics, such as “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and other fan-favorite songs.

Presales start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Christmas tour is visiting 20 cities across the country. The concerts start Nov. 6 in Highland, California and end on on Dec. 17 in Brooklyn, New York.

The concert tour isn’t just a lineup of holiday jams but also a celebration of Carey’s album “Merry Christmas,” which is in its 30th anniversary. The 1994 album is one the best selling Christmas albums in history and it’s hit song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has maintained its presence as a Christmas standby. The song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 five years in a row.

