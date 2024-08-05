Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

Aug 5, 2024, 1:56 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


A Silver Alert was issued Monday for 67-year-old James Ramey who was last seen leaving his home in Phoenix on Saturday. (Phoenix Police Photo) A Silver Alert was issued Monday for 67-year-old James Ramey who was last seen leaving his home in Phoenix on Saturday. (Phoenix Police Photo)

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 67-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home in Phoenix on Saturday.

James Ramey was last seen in the area of 41st Street and McDowell Road.

He has a condition that may make him appear confused or disoriented.

Ramey was last wearing tan pants and a grey shirt and walking with a red and black walker.

Ramey stands 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ramey’s whereabouts should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or after hours at 602-262-6151.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump, speaks during the election night party for Pennsyl...

Kevin Stone

Defendant in Arizona fake elector case flips, agrees to cooperate with prosecutors

One of the 18 defendants in the Arizona fake elector case has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Monday.

2 hours ago

Build-to-rent West Valley community underway, set to open in 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Real estate firm bringing another build-to-rent community to West Valley

A real estate company recently broke ground on a new build-to-rent community in the West Valley. It will soon be ready to prelease the homes.

3 hours ago

A Google Street View image shows a sign denoting Greenway High School. A girl was struck by a vehic...

KTAR.com

Girl struck by a vehicle, seriously injured near Phoenix high school on 1st day of classes

A girl was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured near a Phoenix high school on Monday, the first day of the new school year.

4 hours ago

Triplets born at the Banner Estrella Medical Center in Phoenix...

Serena O'Sullivan

West Phoenix hospital welcomes its second set of triplets

The three triplets born on July 29 were the second set of three babies the Banner Estrella Medical Center in Phoenix has welcomed.

5 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown swearing in Mark Kelly in January 2023, reportedly invterviewed...

Kevin Stone

Kamala Harris reportedly interviews Mark Kelly of Arizona as running mate search winds down

Kamala Harris reportedly interviewed U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona on Sunday as Democratic presidential nominee closes in on a running mate.

7 hours ago

Projected thunderstorms could liven up Phoenix's hot forecast...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix could see more thunderstorms along with excessive heat, forecasters say

A hot Monday is on the horizon, but the possibility of a nighttime thunderstorm is adding some spice to Phoenix's forecast,

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man last seen in Phoenix