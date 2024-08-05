Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 67-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home in Phoenix on Saturday.

James Ramey was last seen in the area of 41st Street and McDowell Road.

He has a condition that may make him appear confused or disoriented.

Ramey was last wearing tan pants and a grey shirt and walking with a red and black walker.

Ramey stands 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ramey’s whereabouts should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or after hours at 602-262-6151.

