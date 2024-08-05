Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old man was canceled on Wednesday morning.

Authorities initially issued the alert for James Ramey on Monday.

An announcement from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Ramey was last seen leaving his home in Phoenix on Saturday.

James Ramey was last seen in the area of 41st Street and McDowell Road.

He has a condition that may make him appear confused or disoriented.

Ramey was last wearing tan pants and a grey shirt and walking with a red and black walker.

Ramey stands 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ramey’s whereabouts should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or after hours at 602-262-6151.

