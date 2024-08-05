Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Elon Musk sues OpenAI, renewing claims ChatGPT-maker put profits before ‘the benefit of humanity’

Aug 5, 2024, 11:59 AM

FILE - The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with random binary d...

FILE - The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with random binary data, March 9, 2023, in Boston. San Francisco-based OpenAI said Thursday, July 25, 2024, it is releasing a preview of the SearchGPT to a small group of users and publishers for feedback. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk filed a lawsuit on Monday against OpenAI and two of its founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, renewing claims that the ChatGPT-maker betrayed its founding aims of benefiting the public good rather than pursuing profits. The lawsuit, filed in a Northern California federal court, called Musk’s case a “textbook tale of altruism versus greed.” Altman and others named in the suit “intentionally courted and deceived Musk, preying on Musk’s humanitarian concern about the existential dangers posed by artificial intelligence,” according to the complaint.

Musk was an early investor in OpenAI when it was founded in 2015 and co-chaired its board alongside Altman. In the lawsuit, he said he invested “tens of millions” of dollars and recruited top AI research scientists for OpenAI. Musk resigned from the board in early 2018 in a move that OpenAI said — at the time — would prevent conflicts of interest as he was recruiting AI talent to build self-driving technology at the electric car maker.

The Tesla CEO dropped his previous lawsuit against OpenAI without explanation in June. That lawsuit alleged that when Musk bankrolled OpenAI’s creation, he secured an agreement with Altman and Brockman to keep the AI company as a nonprofit that would develop technology for the benefit of the public and keep its code open.

“As we said about Elon’s initial legal filing, which was subsequently withdrawn, Elon’s prior emails continue to speak for themselves,” a spokesperson for OpenAI said in an emailed statement. In March, OpenAI released emails from Musk showing his earlier support for making it a for-profit company.

Musk claims in the new suit that he and OpenAI’s namesake objective were “betrayed by Altman and his accomplices.”

“The perfidy and deceit are of Shakespearean proportions,” the complaint said.

United States News

Associated Press

Police release images of suspects and car in killing of actor Johnny Wactor in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have released images of three suspects and the getaway car used in the killing of former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor in downtown Los Angeles when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car. The two images were released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday in […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Missouri police say one man has died and five others were injured in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One man was killed and five others were hospitalized with bullet wounds after gunfire broke out at a large after-hours gathering in Kansas City, Missouri early Monday, police said. Kansas City police said officers were patrolling Prospect Avenue just before 2 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the crowd, and […]

1 hour ago

Chatham County employees dump a truck load of sand for residents to use in sandbag as they prepare ...

Associated Press

The Latest: Debby knocks out power to hundreds of thousands in Florida, Georgia

Hurricane Debby made landfall in one of the least populated areas of Florida, but forecasters warned heavy rain could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. About 300,000 customers were without power in Florida and Georgia on Monday, according to PowerOutage.com. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Debby has maximum sustained winds […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak during a campaign rally, July 30, 2024, in Atl...

Associated Press

Kamala Harris is poised to become the Democratic presidential nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris, a daughter of immigrants who rose through the California political and law enforcement ranks to become the first female vice president in U.S. history, is poised to secure the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday. More than four years after her first attempt at the presidency collapsed, Harris’ coronation […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors plan to charge former Kansas police chief over his conduct following newspaper raid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two special prosecutors said Monday that they plan to file a criminal obstruction of justice charge against a former central Kansas police chief over his conduct following a raid last year on his town’s newspaper, and that the newspaper’s staff committed no crimes. It wasn’t clear from the prosecutors’ lengthy report […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Bloomberg apologizes for premature story on prisoner swap and disciplines the journalists involved

Bloomberg News apologized Monday for prematurely publishing a story last week that revealed a prisoner exchange involving the United States and Russia and said it had disciplined the employees involved. The story moved nearly four hours before an embargo on the exchange was lifted by the White House. John Micklethwait, Bloomberg’s editor-in-chief, said in a […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

Elon Musk sues OpenAI, renewing claims ChatGPT-maker put profits before ‘the benefit of humanity’